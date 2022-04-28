Sports

Henderson admits luck in Liverpool’s first goal, and Robertson cheers fans: “It took us to the second” | Champions League

After a very difficult first half against Villarreal’s rebar, Liverpool opened the way for a nice 2-0 win at Anfield with a shot by Jordan Henderson, who deflected on Estupiñán and killed goalkeeper Rulli in the play. And, after the triumph, the midfielder of the English team admitted that the dose of luck in the bid was essential to pave the way for the good result.

– First, it was a bit of luck. We had a good build, but a little bit of luck, with the defender and the goalkeeper. But it takes a bit of luck when a team plays with such a low block. We got (the goal) and that raised the crowd. But the game remains open and it will be difficult in Villarreal – said Henderson, who joked when he initially doubted the deflection.

Jordan Henderson kicked in a shot that, with a deflection, opened the scoring for Liverpool – Photo: Getty Images

With a good performance, the side Robertson also praised Villarreal and made a point of extolling the intensity shown by Liverpool in a complicated game. In the Scotsman’s opinion, the team’s intensity was greater than in previous games, and that in a Champions League semi-final, everyone runs faster than they think.

The side also praised the party that the crowd made at Anfield, especially in the second half, pushing the team.

– We had few chances in the first half, trying to break their strategy. And in a moment after the first goal, the noise was unbelievable. That brought us to the second. We’d like one more, but we didn’t take any, we can’t complain,” Robertson said.

Liverpool now go to Spain and can lose by up to a goal difference, which will still advance to the big decision of the Champions League 2021/22. The return match in Villarreal takes place next Tuesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time). The ge follows in Real Time.

