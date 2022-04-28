Honda CB 500F and CB 500X 2023 arrive in Brazil; see details and prices – 04/28/2022

The new Honda CB 500 2023 line arrives in Brazil with new inverted suspensions and double brake discs at the front. The new twin-cylinder models go on sale in May with a suggested price of R$39,100 for the naked CB 500F and R$41,600 for the adventurous CB 500X. The values ​​represent an increase of about 15% in relation to the previous generation.

CB 500X 2023 will be sold in red, metallic silver and matte green, with a suggested price of R$ 41,600 Image: Disclosure

THE CB 500F and CB 500X 2023 also had the optics redesigned, to improve the distribution of the high and low light beam. The models will be sold in new color and graphics options. The naked will be marketed in red, metallic silver and matte gray; while the adventurer will have red, silver and an unprecedented matte green options.

The two-cylinder engine received a new adjustment in the electronic injection, to adapt to the emission norms of pollutants Euro 5, but, according to the Japanese brand, it did not change the performance of the 500 cc models. The Honda CB 500 range was updated in Europe in September last year.

Maximum power remained at 50.2 hp at 8,500 rpm, but torque went from 4.55 kgf.m to 4.54 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox has six gears, with a slipper clutch and assist, which reduces the effort of actuation. The final transmission is done by chain.

Inverted suspension and double disc

The big change of the new generation of CB 500F and CB 500X is in the cycling part. Both adopted Showa inverted front suspension, with 41 mm diameter tubes, similar to the one used in the CB 650 line.

In addition to the inverted suspension, the 2023 Honda CB 500F has dual disc brakes and radial calipers at the front. Image: Disclosure

In theory, the inverted suspension works more progressively, thus improving handling. The models also received a new, lighter swingarm with more torsional resistance.

In addition to the inverted front fork, the models now have a pair of daisy-shaped discs (wave) 296 mm in diameter replacing the single 310 mm disc on the front axle.

The brake calipers are of the radial type with four pistons in the naked 500 cc, another novelty; and two-piston caliper with axial fixation in the adventurous model.

Honda CB 500X 2023 also gained inverted suspension and double disc at the front, but the calipers have axial fixation Image: Disclosure

The two 500cc Hondas also received new wheels and a redesigned scale. The rear monoshock received a new adjustment and the weight distribution between the axles was also more balanced.

The Honda CB 500F and CB 500X 2023 arrive at the brand’s dealerships throughout Brazil from the second half of May this year, with a three-year warranty. The suggested price for the CB 500F 2023 is R$ 39,100 and, for the CB 500X, it is R$ 41,600.00. Prices are based on Brasília (DF) and do not include freight and insurance.