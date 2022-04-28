Honda improves CB 500 brakes and suspensions in 2023 line

Honda has revealed the 2023 lineup of CB 500F and CB 500X with new color options, as well as improvements to suspensions, brakes and the lighting system. Considered by the brand the gateway to high-cylinder motorcycles, they begin to arrive at dealerships in May.

Both the CB 500F and CB 500X debut in the 2023 line-up new Showa inverted and separate SFF-BP USD front forks measuring 41 mm in diameter. The model is similar to the one used on the 650 line, with hydraulic damping in one cane and spring in the other, a change that, according to Honda, improves the system’s reaction to imperfections in the floor, favoring piloting.

At the rear, the system remains the same unique spring-damper set with five levels of spring load adjustment, but with a modified adjustment to work better with the new front suspension. The scale was redesigned and now has a transverse reinforcement beam, making it lighter and more resistant to torsion, also favoring manoeuvrability.

The brakes on Honda’s CB 500 motorcycles were also changed. They have a pair of 296mm diameter Wave-type front discs, which replace the single 310mm disc used in the previous generation. These discs are bitten by four-piston calipers each, with radial clamping on the CB 500F and axial clamping on the CB 500X. At the rear, the set was preserved, that is, a single 240 mm disc brake on both bikes.

New Honda details

The wheels of both bikes also changed and became lighter. In naked they are 17 inches, five-spoke, Y-shaped and are shod with tires measuring 120/70 at the front and 160/60 at the rear. In the crossover, the front wheel received narrower spokes to accommodate the new brake discs. Measurements have been preserved, as are the 110/80-R19 mixed-use tires at the front and 160/60-R17 at the rear.

The 2023 lineup of the CB 500 motorcycles continues with full-LED lighting, but the headlight of both has been revised to offer a more balanced beam of light. Both continue to offer ABS brakes and a digital instrument panel with high-contrast lighting as standard. The CB 500F got a new front fender, inspired by the CB 650R, while the CB 500X had a redesigned radiator, now lighter and harmoniously joining the seat, sides and tail.

Both bikes received new LED headlights, designed for a more even distribution of the light beam. The duo also continues to bring as standard items such as full LED lighting, ABS brakes and a digital instrument panel with high-contrast lighting. The CB 500F also received a new front fender, while the CB 500X had the radiator redesigned.

Available with metallic silver, matte black and red paintwork, the 2023 line of CB 500F and CB 500X starts to arrive at Honda stores in May, at a suggested price of R$39,100 for naked and R$41,600, base value for the DF Both have a three-year unlimited mileage warranty.