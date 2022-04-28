Honda’s new SUV will have a Civic platform and 2.0 combustion engine

Less than a month ago, the Honda revealed, in the United States, a new HR-V. Unlike the European model, which debuts in Brazil in August, the new utility is based on the 11th generation Civic. In addition to the front look, also similar to the model – both sedan and hatch -, information about the mechanics now appears.

A document from the California air control agency, in the USA, confirms that the SUV will have the same 2.0 gasoline engine. According to the agency’s database, in addition to being powered by a larger engine (the previous HR-V had a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 hp), the North American HR-V will have front- or all-wheel drive options.

However, data from the environmental agency does not reveal data on potency. But since the SUV will have the same platform as the Civic, the numbers are believed to be the same. Therefore, the SUV’s four-cylinder is expected to deliver 158 hp and 19.1 mkgf of torque. This, in principle, equates to a 12% increase in power and 8.5% more torque compared to the current HR-V. The transmission must also follow that of the sedan: automatic CVT.

Even with the visual revealed, there was no other information released by the brand to date on the second-generation North American HR-V. It is believed, however, that its revelation will take place later this year, already as a 2023 line. in Brazil, this new Honda HR-V will arrive under another name to complement the brand’s range of SUVs. The release should be for next year. The manufacturer, however, does not reveal the strategy.

Corolla Cross rival?

Honda also did not confirm the dimensions of the rookie. But the new HR-V is expected to be slightly larger than the European one in height, width and length. If it has the same wheelbase as the sedan, the number will be 2.73 meters. Information indicates that there will be other changes to the model. Among them, new independent rear suspension, for example. After all, Honda itself says that the SUV has become more dynamic with the new adjustments. This all leads to the belief that the utility will fight directly with the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Differentiated look

This HR-V presented in the USA changes a lot compared to the model sold in Europe, Japan and which will come to Brazil soon. The highlight goes to the rounded hood and the front grille with three-dimensional beehive-shaped designs. Finally, sides and rear are also completely different from the global HR-V.

Even the novice is much more traditional. It has a window in the C column, rear handles in a conventional position (no longer embedded in the columns) and, thus, bets on lanterns very similar to the model sold on national soil today.

