Hospital chief denies death of football superagent Mino Raiola

Contrary to what the Italian press had reported this Thursday, the famous agent Mino Raiola is still alive, but in a very serious condition. Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele, said the businessman is fighting for his life.

“I am outraged by the phone calls from pseudo journalists who speculate about the life of a man who is struggling,” said the doctor.

On Twitter, Mino Raiola’s profile also denied the businessman’s death and mocked the publication of “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. In the networks, the agent himself said he was upset by the press to kill him for the second time in four months and said that he is capable of “resurrecting”.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

The businessman is responsible for managing the careers of Erling Haaland, who is looking to leave Dortmund this transfer window, Paul Pogba, who will leave Manchester United in June after his contract expires, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among other big names.

Born in Italy, Mino Raiola grew up in the Netherlands, where he worked in his family’s restaurant, before taking up football. At the age of 19, the agent took over as manager of Haarlem, when he began to impress with his business skills.