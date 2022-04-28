Hospital denies Mino Raiola’s death, and post on social network mocks: “Second time they kill me” | international football

Minutes after several Italian press vehicles reported the alleged death of businessman Mino Raiola, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan went public to deny the news. The doctor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the ICU, told the “ANSA” agency that Raiola is still “fighting to survive”.

Soon after, a post on Mino Raiola’s Twitter profile, in first person, mocked the news.

– Current health status for those who ask: upset for the second time in four months that they kill me. They also seem capable of resuscitating me – says the post.

In January, Mino Raiola was hospitalized due to a problem with his lungs, which would be due to an infection by Covid-19. At the time, he reportedly underwent surgery. Now, he would be hospitalized once again – generating the mismatch of information in the Italian press, to the point that vehicles such as “Gazzetta dello Sport” confirmed the death of the agent.

1 of 1 Mino Raiola is one of the most powerful businessmen in the world of football — Photo: Getty Images Mino Raiola is one of the most powerful businessmen in the world of football — Photo: Getty Images

Mino Raiola, 54, is one of the most powerful agents in the sports world, leading the careers of athletes like Pogba, De Ligt, Donnarumma and Haaland. The magazine “Forbes” estimated in 2020 that he was the businessman who received the highest amounts for each trade in the market, surpassing even Jorge Mendes, another super-agent.