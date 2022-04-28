How does it affect institutional investors? – Money Times

THE “Bitcoin Law” (PL 3,825/2019) was approved in the Senatethis Tuesday (26), through a symbolic vote.

The text proposes the regulation of the cryptocurrencies at the Brazil and the establishment of a body responsible for the regulation of digital assets, as well as the elaboration of penalties for crimes with cryptocurrencies.

After the approval of the text by the Senate, the project will now return to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies and, if approved, for sanction by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The proposal approved in the Senate joins PL 2303/15 by Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ) and PL 3825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos/PR) and had as rapporteur Senator Irajá Abreu (PSD-TO) .

The wording of Crypto Times spoke with experts to understand how the Bill may affect institutional investors, such as cryptocurrencies, industry startups, foreign exchanges, and consequently individual investors. Check out:

Bitcoin Law is not for everyone…only crypto exchanges

Rodrigo Caldas de Carvalho Borges, a partner at Carvalho Borges Araújo, says that, “initially, it is worth saying that the approval of the Bill by the Senate represents a big step for the sector”.

The lawyer points out that the law does not apply to assets representing mobile values (you crypto assets itself), but establishes the need to authorization of operation by exchangesaccording to regulations to be issued by the federal administration.

“Many specific definitions of the law will be left to the federal administration. In other words, the PL establishes the general guidelines, however, many issues will depend on specific regulation by the Executive Branch, such as, for example, the central bank”, he explains.

According to Borges, if the law comes into force as the text contained in the PL, there will be no direct impact on investors, since the law does not have this focus.

To the extent that operating rules are established for the crypto exchanges and companies that trade cryptocurrencies, from the need for a license to the asset segregation between the company’s and customers’ assets, for him, the tendency is to check greater security to investors.

Guilherme Bento, variable income advisor specializing in cryptoassets at Acqua Vero, comments that the law will bring much more transparency and security.

“When we talk about cryptocurrency exchanges, investors are still wary of the subject. The PL will bring much more security and transparency to them. So much so that brokerages need to be headquartered in Brazil, and there is a whole technical issue for them to be able to operate, or not, here.”, he says.

Can the Bitcoin Law stifle Brazilian entrepreneurs?

Borges says that, if it depends on the criteria that will be established to obtain the licenses of “providers of services of virtual assets”, the regulation can create a difficulty for the emergence of new players.

“I hope that the infra-legal regulator will be inspired by the model adopted by Bacen in relation to payment institutions, linking the need for a license to the achievement of a certain volume of transactions, enabling the emergence of new players and expanding competition in the sector”, he comments.

Bento, from Acqua Vero, adds that the Bitcoin Law “may even further foster the startup market”. According to him, regulation will work to take companies out of informality and bring them to a more reliable and regulated environment.

“It may make more companies turn their eyes to the country. When we talk about crypto, the terms decentralization and government may seem like they don’t fit together in the same sentence, but I believe this will help in the promotion of new companies.”

After all, when does the law arrive at Bolsonaro’s table?

Borges, from Carvalho Borges Araújo, says that, considering that few changes were made in relation to the original project approved by the Chamber, the expectation is that the project will be processed quickly.

“It is important to note that, even if the project is approved by the Chamber and sanctioned by the Presidency, many of the provisions of the law will depend on specific regulation by the Executive Branch, which is why I believe that it will still take some time for the law to become effective”, he evaluates.

