How much do you earn R$500 per month at the Selic Treasury? How does income work? – 04/28/2022

Do you know how much BRL 500 a month earns at the Selic Treasury? For this, it is necessary to know what the so-called Selic is. In this article, I will translate what Selic is and how much it earns BRL 500 per month in the safest application in Brazil, exactly as I show in the following video, which is part of the series Investor’s Dictionary.

What is Selic?

The Selic is an interest rate that changes every 45 days.

It is the Central Bank that decides if it goes up from 10% to 11%, if it drops from 8% to 7.5% per year or if it stays as it is.

He does this to try to control inflation, to control the price of things.

If the outlook is for high inflation in the coming months and it deviates from the level intended by the Central Bank, there are great chances that the Selic will rise and vice versa.

Since no one is 100% sure how much the Selic will be, you need to understand how it works.

Only then will you be able to predict how much your investment in the Selic Treasury will yield and whether it is worth investing in this or something else.

How does the Selic Treasury yield work?

The Treasury Selic is the safest investment in Brazil and its profitability at the time of writing this article is Selic plus a small bonus that varies between 0.05% and 0.30% per year, currently.

The Selic rate in force today is 11.75% per year, but it has everything to rise to 12.75% in early May in the face of uncontrolled price hikes.

By investing in this application, you have security, the possibility of withdrawing your money at any time and the lowest risk in the market of there being any cost to profitability.

All this makes the Selic Treasury perfect for the emergency reserve, in addition to being very “chubby” profitability these days.

How much do you earn R$500 per month at the Selic Treasury?

When simulating monthly investments of BRL 500 in the 2027 Selic Treasury, I arrived at the following results on the day of recording the video at the top of this article, in which all screenshots are recorded:

Total contributions: BRL 30,000

Final balance after deducting all taxes and fees: BRL 35,047

Profit: BRL 5,047

Final balance if invested in savings: BRL 33,978

Difference for savings: BRL 1,070

How much do R$200 a month earn on other Treasury investments?

Treasury Direct offers more than 10 different investments, including the Fixed-rate Treasury and the IPCA Treasury, which can be more advantageous and profitable, depending on your strategy.

I showed when they earn R$ 200 invested every month in these investments. It’s all in the video below.

