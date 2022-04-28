How Netflix will work after the ban on sharing passwords

At the moment, Netflix has 222 million subscribers worldwide and it is estimated that more than 100 million families use the service with a shared password.

If before the platform encouraged password sharing – a fact that can be observed in a 2017 tweet -, now the streaming platform wants to end password sharing, at least in the way it is done today.

The change in the password sharing policy takes place in a context of Netflix’s loss: for the first time in a decade, the platform lost subscribers, a fact that sent the company’s shares down and investors displeased.

The End of Password Sharing Labs

Netflix’s strategy to end password sharing is already in place in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these countries, for the user to lend his password, he has to pay an additional fee, which, on average, is US$3.

In this way, this means that the account holder will have to pay more for each sub-account or shared user to compensate for the loss of Netflix revenue, that is, the fee is intended to compensate for the loss of a potential new subscriber.

However, Netflix has yet to find the best way to end password sharing, a policy it intends to implement globally in 2023.

Take back lost profits

Netflix Chief Business Officer Greg Peter told Infobae that they are looking to find a “balanced approach” and that this transition from the current to the new model is expected to take more than a year.

According to specialized websites, the end of password sharing may be, in fact, the only solution for Netflix to recover its lost subscribers, however, such a change will not be easy, since, according to a study by Time2Play, almost 80% of Americans who use someone else’s password have not yet created their own account.

Another issue that Netflix managers have not yet resolved and that is crucial for the change: what will happen to the account holder who lends the password and does not pay the additional fee? There is still no answer.