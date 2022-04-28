How to increase the Nubank card limit by up to BRL 5,000

Increasing the credit card limit is the dream and also the biggest difficulty for many Nubank. To try to deal with the problem, the digital bank created a function that facilitates the boundary construction without the consumer having to go through a credit analysis.

The assessment of financial history is very common in any financial institution, but this new method does not require the procedure. Understand how Nubank’s automatic limit increase works.

More limit on Nubank card

in the application of fintech, there is the option “Reserve as limit” option. The customer only needs to have the desired amount available on the account and reserve it for use on the card.

It’s quite simple: if you want to have a limit of BRL 600 to use on credit, just pass the amount from your account to the reserve feature. Thus, as expenses are made on the card, the balance becomes unavailable for use.

After payment of the invoice, it is released again. At this point, the customer can choose between keeping the amount reserved with the card’s limit or redeeming it. It is worth remembering that it is possible to book up to R$ 5 thousand.

The novelty is ideal for those who need to pass or pay in installments a purchase in the credit function, but do not have a sufficient limit. Soon, the feature will also be available for those who have a Nubank card with a pre-approved limit.

How to use the function?

To book as a limit, see the step by step: