“I gave up a lot”

During the afternoon of this Wednesday (27), the São Paulo fan was able to breathe a sigh of relief. That’s because one of the most beloved players in the current squad of Tricolor do Morumbi renewed his contract for another two years with the club. This is Luciano, who had a contract to end at the end of this season and now tends to follow in the capital team until the end of 2024.

The striker celebrated the renewal of his contract with the club and gave an interview to SPFCTV, Tricolor’s official YouTube channel. “I am very happy to be able to renew my contract, I hope to contribute to the confidence of everyone here on the field with goals, fights and victory and until 2024 we are here to represent this shirt here. We are together and thank you for the affection of everyone there”, he began.

At the request of the then São Paulo coach, Fernando Diniz, with whom he had worked at Fluminense, Luciano was hired in mid-2020 by São Paulo. With goals and delivery on the field, he quickly found favor with the crowd. His arrival leveraged the performance of the tricolor team in the 2020 Brasileirão, when he flirted with the seven-time champion. He was the competition’s top scorer and scored 18 times.

“Gratitude for the club that trusted my work, that believed, that gave me all the support. Gratitude for the crowd, for the affection you have for me. I gave up for a lot to come and it was, yes, love at first sight. The day I wore the São Paulo shirt to play at Morumbi and scored it was an indescribable feeling, I was very emotional and thank God it worked out very well. I hope to stay here for a long time yet”, added Luciano.