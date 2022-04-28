Ibovespa rises again, Senate approves cryptocurrency law and dividends you can still grab; check out the highlights of the day

After hitting the seventh consecutive drop, which had not happened since 2016, the Ibovespa had a calmer Wednesday (27) and closed the day again in the blue.

A villain of recent days, iron ore rose only modestly overnight, but signs that the Chinese government will continue to stimulate the economy in order to avoid a recession have excited investors.

With Vale and the steel companies hitting an expressive high, there was little room for the Ibovespa to reflect the intensification of the crisis in Eastern Europe after Russia’s decision to suspend gas exports to some European countries.

The release of the inflation preview (IPCA-15) in the early morning also helped the Brazilian stock exchange to maintain a more optimistic tone throughout the day. Although the number has been salty, analysts had expected an even more expressive rise, which allowed significant relief in future interest rates.

Today was a day to take a breather, but tomorrow the day should be busy, with the repercussion of Vale’s first quarter balance sheet and expectations for the US GDP.

The Ibovespa closed this Wednesday up 1.05%, at 109,349 points. The spot dollar spent part of the day against the other markets and reached R$ 5 again, but ended up yielding 0.47%, at R$ 4.9671, also interrupting the negative sequence.

On Wall Street, the earnings season balanced the mood, with companies such as Microsoft and Boeing passing on results in today’s trading session, which was mixed for the main indices.

See everything that moved the markets this Wednesday, including the main highlights of the corporate news and the stocks with the best and worst performance of the Ibovespa.

