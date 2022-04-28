IDV goal breaks sequence, but Atlético-MG closes historic visitor mark in Libertadores | athletic-mg

The goal scored by Junior Sornoza tied the game and gave final numbers to the clash Independiente del Valle x Atlético-MG in the Copa Libertadores. The 1-1 in Ecuador broke a positive streak for Galo, but prevented the club from owning a record in the competition.

Atlético is, alongside Estudiantes, the club that has achieved the longest streak without conceding in away games in Libertadores: five consecutive games. If it wasn’t for a second half of falling performance, and that ball from Sornoza didn’t go in, Galo would win with an unprecedented mark in the tournament.

The last goal conceded by Galo in Libertadores as a visitor had been in the 3-1 victory against América de Cali, in the 2021 group stage, in a game marked by protests in Colombia and transferred to Barranquilla. It didn’t help. Tear gas canisters were fired by the local Police and the effects pervaded the game.

After that, Atlético faced Cerro Porteño, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Palmeiras and Tolima. Didn’t score. Something that only Estudiantes between 1969 and 1970, when it was three-time champion (undefeated two-time champion)

1 of 3 Atlético shirt with a Libertadores title patch — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético shirt with a Libertadores title patch — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>>Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Atlético’s strength away from home is in force in 2022 in general. There were six consecutive wins without field control in the season. The draw against IDV also breaks the sequence, but keeps Galo unbeaten in the year (17 matches) and also in Libertadores (16).

If they beat América-MG (Independência) and Independiente del Valle (Mineirão) in the next two matches of the Cup, Galo will go 18 games undefeated in the main event in South America. No club has ever made it there: Flamengo and Sporting Cristal share the record of 17 matches.

– The team has to maintain this regularity of not losing. Now, it is to value this one point, to rest because next week there will be more (against America) – evaluated the side Guilherme Arana, in Ecuador.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and sportv

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!