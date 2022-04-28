IGP-M: rent inflation rises 1.41% in April and is up 14.66% in 12 months | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was in 1.41% in April, slowing down from the high of 1.74% in March, informed this Thursday (28) the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

As a result, the index started to accumulate a high of 6.98% in the year and 14.66% in 12 months.

The IGP-M for April was below expectation in a Reuters poll up 1.70%.

The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as real estate leases. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.

“Important agricultural commodities contributed to the cooling of producer inflation, which changed from 2.07% in March to 1.45% in April. Soybeans, corn and coffee, grains that account for 13% of the IPA, showed an average drop of 7.3% and contributed to the 1 percentage point drop in the IPA rate”, highlighted André Braz, Price Index Coordinator.

In April 2021, the index had risen 1.51% and accumulated a high of 32.02% in 12 months.

According to the FGV, the deceleration was not more expressive in April due to the rise in fuel prices. The increases in diesel (14.70%), gasoline (11.29%) and fertilizers (10.45%) accounted for 60% of inflation measured by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA).

Us Consumer Price Index, the greatest upward pressures, the greatest upward pressures came from tomatoes (23.28%), airline tickets (9.50%) and gasoline (5.86%).

“The preliminary reading of the data reaffirms our scenario of two more increases in the Selic, making it reach 13.25% at the end of the cycle”, evaluated the economist at Necton, André Perfeito. The basic interest rate is currently at 11.75%.

Understand the composition of the index

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

The indicator is composed of 3 indices:

THE Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) , which has a weight of 60% in the composition of the IGP-M, rose 1.45% in April, compared to 2.07% in March. Contributed to the decline: soybeans in grain (7.28% to -7.02%), corn in grain (2.48% to -7.22%) and pork (10.05% to -3.99%) . In the opposite direction, poultry (1.77% to 15.47%), cassava/cassava (-2.30% to 12.35%) and in natura milk (3.30% to 8.80% %).

, which has a weight of 60% in the composition of the IGP-M, rose 1.45% in April, compared to 2.07% in March. Contributed to the decline: soybeans in grain (7.28% to -7.02%), corn in grain (2.48% to -7.22%) and pork (10.05% to -3.99%) . In the opposite direction, poultry (1.77% to 15.47%), cassava/cassava (-2.30% to 12.35%) and in natura milk (3.30% to 8.80% %). THE Consumer Price Index (CPI) , with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, accelerated from 0.86% in March to 1.53% in April. The main contribution came from the Transport group (1.15% to 2.94%), with the rise in gasoline prices changing from 1.36% in March to 5.86% in April.

, with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, accelerated from 0.86% in March to 1.53% in April. The main contribution came from the Transport group (1.15% to 2.94%), with the rise in gasoline prices changing from 1.36% in March to 5.86% in April. THE National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, stood at 0.87% in April, compared to 0.73% in March. The three groups that make up the INCC recorded the following changes from March to April: Materials and Equipment (0.29% to 1.35%), Services (0.79% to 0.73%) and Labor (1 .12% to 0.46%).