Illuminadas: “I wanted to speak Portuguese in an American series”, confesses Wagner Moura about the production of Apple TV+ (Interview) – News of series

Illuminated arrives today in the Apple TV+ catalog this Friday (29). The series has a main cast formed by Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell, and was inspired by the book of the same name by South African author Lauren Beukes.

In the plot set in Chicago, Harper Curtis is a killer who chooses his victims carefully and pursues them until he reaches the goal of killing them. The criminal at first believed his actions were untraceable, until Kirby survived.

Since escaping from becoming another number on Harper’s list, Kirby has lived in the shadows, working as an archivist at a popular newspaper in town. When she finally decides to act, she teams up with Dan, a former police reporter who covered her case at the time. As the only person who can protect and help her unravel the killer’s identity, Dan is determined to connect all similar cases so that the criminal is imprisoned for the long term.

Reporter Dan is played by Wagner Moura. Telling about the preparation to play him, the actor told the I love cinema who sought references in his college days at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), where he graduated in Journalism.

“First I started talking a lot with my friends from the college of communication, talking about journalism today, and journalism in the 1990s — which is when the story happens. I started reading a lot of books that I already had there, about journalism. I connected with Chicago-Sun Times investigative journalist named Robert Herguth, who became a super friend; he is a guy who helped me a lot! He took me to the newsroom [Chicago] Sun-Times, explained the paper’s story, spoke to me a lot.”

Another international job on the list!





Owner of an impeccable international career, Wagner Moura has gained world and starred in productions such as Narcos, alongside Pedro Pascal, and Wasp Network, with Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez and Ana de Armas. The actor is also in The Gray Man, a long-awaited project, directed by the Russo brothers and with a cast made up of other prominent names such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page.

Asked about the routine of working on an international set, acting in another language, the actor said: “I feel that when I work in English or Spanish, it is a much greater effort than in Portuguese. These languages ​​are not connected with my emotional the way Portuguese is. I feel like it’s a double job, I work twice as much as other American actors. But I like to work, so it’s all right!”

Born in Bahia, Wagner Moura is an inspiration to younger actors, such as Chay Suede and Vicenzo Richy, who have already claimed to be fans and praised his impactful career. As for the responsibility of often being the center of hopeful eyes of the new generation, he says: “I try to be faithful and honest with myself, with what I believe and feel is my path as an artist, citizen and person. I’m happy that maybe you’ll see some example in my trajectory — especially young actors from the Northeast. I’m happy to be some reference for them.”

Acting in international productions, however, does not take away from the actor the desire to show his Brazilianness. In Iluminadas, he asked that his character Dan be Brazilian. Despite the initial resistance of Silka Luisa, showrunner of the Apple TV + series, he managed to imprint a new nationality on the plot and, during the course of the series, he was praised for his accurate guess.

“For Silka, this Caribbean thing was very strong, but I asked Dan to be Brazilian. She was kind of ‘like this’, but I thought it was more organic. And also because I wanted to speak Portuguese in an American series.”

“It was personally important to her. [ser do Caribe]. And I told her I could speak Spanish, but from a much more organic place, this father — which is me, after all, the characters are always ourselves — is Brazilian. At first I was a little reticent, I felt like she wasn’t very happy, but after episode 3, she came up to me and said, ‘Thank you, it was the best decision we ever made,'” she said.

What to expect from ‘Illuminated’?





illuminated deals with femicide in a very true way, however, following the premise of the book, it also presents possibilities that – fortunately, in this case – would not fit in the real world, such as the time travel carried out by the murderer Harper.

“It’s a very special script that deals with a hybrid of genres in a very delicate way. It’s a series about crime, about femicide, but also about science fiction — the guy travels through time. It is a personal drama of this woman trying to take back her life, to (re)-empower herself.”

The series is made by women, from the book to the direction – which Elisabeth Moss was also responsible, commanding the cameras in episodes 5 and 7. For Wagner Moura, the plot reveals a strong woman in conflict with a man who doesn’t know how to deal with grandiose female figures.

“The series simplifies that [os pontos de vista do livro]. Unlike the book, the series leaves only Kirby’s point of view. We feel what she feels, see what she sees. I thought it was a very good choice, because we connect with her. There’s a narrative security to it and it was a really cool thing about the narration. A person who has survived trauma and is trying to get his life back on track is a thing that connects us.”

“And in this case, the character that Jamie Bell [Harper] does, is clearly a man who feels inferior to some women. So, when they are at their peak, he tries to turn those lights out,” he concludes.