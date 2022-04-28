In game to reach the G-4, Cruzeiro has the second smallest audience of the year in Mineirão | cruise
The victory over Londrina raised Cruzeiro to the G-4 of Serie B for the first time since the club fell to the second division, and put the team in the fight for the first places. However, the match at Mineirão was the second smallest audience for Raposa at the stadium this season.
In the match, Cruzeiro took 14,074 fans, between paying and non-paying. The income was R$ 316,889.
The game with the lowest audience is still against Democrata GV, for the Campeonato Mineiro. At the time, there were 12,311 fans, with a collection of R$ 225,510.
Cruzeiro’s most popular match at Mineirão is against Pouso Alegre, also in the first round of the Campeonato Mineiro. At the match, an audience of 23,347 fans for an income of R$ 581,663.50.
In Serie B, the other game at Mineirão had been against Brusque. Cruzeiro had 19,115 people at the stadium, raising BRL 542,074.50.
audiences of cruisein Mineirão, in 2022:
- cruise x London
Audience: 14,074
Income: BRL 316,889
- cruise x Brusque
Audience: 19,115
Income: BRL 542,074.50
- cruise x Athletic
Audience: 22,340
Income: BRL 573,031.50
- cruise x Pouso Alegre
Audience: 23,347
Income: BRL 581,663.50
- cruise x Democrat GV
Audience: 12,311
Income: BRL 225,510
- cruise X America-MG
Audience: 18,835
Income: BRL 484,652.50
