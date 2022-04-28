Sports

In game to reach the G-4, Cruzeiro has the second smallest audience of the year in Mineirão | cruise

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The victory over Londrina raised Cruzeiro to the G-4 of Serie B for the first time since the club fell to the second division, and put the team in the fight for the first places. However, the match at Mineirão was the second smallest audience for Raposa at the stadium this season.

In the match, Cruzeiro took 14,074 fans, between paying and non-paying. The income was R$ 316,889.

The game with the lowest audience is still against Democrata GV, for the Campeonato Mineiro. At the time, there were 12,311 fans, with a collection of R$ 225,510.

Cruzeiro fans — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Cruzeiro’s most popular match at Mineirão is against Pouso Alegre, also in the first round of the Campeonato Mineiro. At the match, an audience of 23,347 fans for an income of R$ 581,663.50.

In Serie B, the other game at Mineirão had been against Brusque. Cruzeiro had 19,115 people at the stadium, raising BRL 542,074.50.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

audiences of cruisein Mineirão, in 2022:

  • cruise x London
    Audience: 14,074
    Income: BRL 316,889
  • cruise x Brusque
    Audience: 19,115
    Income: BRL 542,074.50
  • cruise x Athletic
    Audience: 22,340
    Income: BRL 573,031.50
  • cruise x Pouso Alegre
    Audience: 23,347
    Income: BRL 581,663.50
  • cruise x Democrat GV
    Audience: 12,311
    Income: BRL 225,510
  • cruise X America-MG
    Audience: 18,835
    Income: BRL 484,652.50

The ge Cruzeiro podcast is available on the following platforms:

  • 🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!
  • ▶️ Hit play!

5 Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

São Paulo coach explains why Luciano did not enter the derby

March 6, 2022

After qualifying in the Northeast Cup, Sport turns the key and faces Salgueiro for the Pernambuco Championship

March 9, 2022

Bastianini wins in Qatar and leads MotoGP 2022. Check classification

March 6, 2022

See how Athletico-PR arrives for the Recopa final

February 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button