In trial, Wanda Nara denies that she cheated on Icardi in 2019

Wanda Nara, wife of PSG player Mauro Icardi, said on Tuesday (27) that the news of her alleged involvement with Marcelo Brozovic, her husband’s partner at Inter Milan, forced the striker to leave the Italian team.

The statement was made in testimony to the Italian court, in a defamation lawsuit against journalist Fabrizio Corona. In February 2019, he disclosed the influencer’s alleged infidelity on his website.

Nara said that from the report that “reported things that were not true, the problems began”. “Mauro had to change teams. Inter told him that he should leave and change agents, that he shouldn’t have a woman as an agent again.”

According to the Italian press, Wanda explained to judge Elisabetta Canevini that the report “created suffering for the family” and “a big chasm between Icardi, fans, club and leaders”.

“No one can understand where this false story came from. I never even had Brozovic’s number, he was not even a person we lived with, as happens between friends on a team”, stated Nara, categorically denying the information of betrayal.

As she left the hearing, she told reporters that she hopes “Justice will be done.”

On the 25th of May, a new audience is scheduled in which Wanda will be heard again, as well as Brozovic, Icardi and Ivan Perisic, Inter midfielder.

betrayal rumors

Rumors of betrayal have always been around the relationship between Icardi and Nara. The model and influencer was married to Maxi Lopez, with whom she has three children. But their relationship came to an end in 2013, when she exchanged her then-husband with Icardi, his teammate in the Argentine national team.

Last year, rumors of betrayal and a possible divorce shook the couple after the news that Icardi would be in a relationship with an Argentine actress named Maria Eugenia Suárez.

This year, Icardi fired security guard Augustin Longeira, who would have had an affair with Nara. The information was that Nara would have gotten involved with the employee to get revenge on her husband because of his alleged betrayal.