Increase in health plan reaches 80% – 04/28/2022 – Panel SA

Increase in health plan reaches 80%

The specter of the readjustment of health plans shows signs that it may bring a heavier wave this year.

Among the first increases, which usually start in May, there are cases that reach 80% in contracts with Central Nacional Unimed.

Sought by the SA Panel, Central Unimed states, in a note, that the readjustment of health plan operators is a legal device, has clear criteria and is previously agreed between the parties.

“Plans of the membership modality are negotiated through benefit administrators, holders of the contracts, in this case Qualicorp, also responsible for communicating to its stipulators”, says Central Nacional Unimed.

According to Qualicorp, the readjustment of the Central Nacional Unimed customer portfolio in question was one-off, represents approximately 0.5% of Qualicorp’s total customers and covers a small fraction of users of a contract that is no longer commercialized.

“The average readjustments of CNU’s portfolios this year ranged between 6% and 12%”, says Qualicorp.

