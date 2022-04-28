increased offensive ‘in almost every direction’

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in its report today that Russian forces are “increasing the pace of the offensive operation”. “In almost all directions, the Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire,” added the ministry, which indicated the “highest activity” in Slobozhansky – with a focus on Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city – and Donetsk, in the east of the country, Russia’s focus today.

The Ukrainian Defense also indicated that the deployment of Russian troops hinders the protection movement in the territory. For Ukraine, Russia “is trying to ensure the maintenance of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the north direction and prevent their movement to the Eastern Operational Zone”.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported air strikes against Ukraine’s military infrastructure, hitting 67 installations. “As a result of the attacks, more than 300 nationalists [militares ucranianos] and up to 40 armored vehicles were destroyed.” Arms depots were also hit. In total, Russia said it carried out 408 attacks in Ukraine between last night and this morning.

For this Thursday, the 64th day of the Russian war, a meeting is scheduled between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, receives the Secretary General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres. On Tuesday (26), Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to whom he asked for a ceasefire in search of an end to the war.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres (left) today visited Borodianka, Ukraine Image: Playback/Twitter/OCHA_Ukraine

Unacceptable

Guterres has already visited cities near Kiev that were occupied by Russian forces until March, such as Borodianka, Irpin and Bucha, which was marked by the massacre of civilians. “When we see this horrible place, I understand how important it is to have a thorough investigation and establish responsibilities,” Guterres said in Bucha. “I ask Russia to agree to cooperate with the ICC [Tribunal Penal Internacional, que abriu investigação sobre os ocorridos].” The Russians deny killing civilians in Bucha.

War is absurd in the 21st century. War is evil. There’s no way war is acceptable in the 21st century

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, visiting Borodianka

Zelensky had an agenda today with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who is visiting Ukraine. Yesterday, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgarians in retaliation for supporting Ukraine in Putin’s conflict. Today, Petkov said Europe needs to find alternatives to Russian gas.

“We have to be stronger, we have to be tough,” declared Petkov in Irpin. Petkov said Bulgaria had “alternatives” to replace Russian gas. “If we can do it, everyone in Europe has to be able to do it,” he added.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was received in Kiev by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image: Presidency of Ukraine

appeal for weapons

The Ukrainian Air Force asked allied countries for “modern medium and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems” and “modern fighter jets for fighter coverage in the sky in the state’s air defense system.”

“We would very much like to receive (under any conditions) western-made, technological and efficient equipment,” said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force. “The war won’t end anytime soon, we need weapons today.”

Oleshchuk stressed that Ukraine is grateful “to the whole world for humanitarian, political and financial support, pressure of sanctions on the terrorist state, technical-military assistance.” “But these weapons given to us are not enough to win.”

According to the commander, Ukraine received “short-range portable systems, designed primarily to destroy low-altitude targets such as helicopters.” He said that with this equipment, you cannot hit Russian planes, “which are currently dropping bombs on our cities eight or more kilometers away.”

Today, Russia again issued warnings that sending weapons to Ukraine could “threaten the security” of Europe.

“This tendency to flood Ukraine with weapons, especially heavy weapons, is an act that threatens the security of the continent and causes instability,” said Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Yesterday, Putin had already promised a quick response “like lightning” if there is an intervention by other countries in Ukraine.

Focus on Izium

For Ukrainian defense, Russia’s “main efforts” are “concentrated in the direction of Izium”, a city in the Kharkiv region, about 620 kilometers from Kiev.

“In order to strengthen the advance group, the occupants also transferred airborne units to Izium City, as well as up to 500 units of equipment,” the report said.

Russia, however, said it was Ukrainian forces that had attacked Izium and Kherson in residential areas, information that could not be verified with independent sources. Russian Defense said this would amount to “a war crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

About Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia has captured since the invasion began, Ukraine said there were strong explosions during the night of Wednesday (27). Russian troops used tear gas and stun grenades yesterday to quell pro-Ukrainian demonstrations, and were now bombing the entire surrounding region and attacking Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown.

Despite the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry indicated that it managed to repel six Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions between yesterday (27) and today, destroying “five tanks, an artillery system, 22 armored vehicles, a car and an anti-aircraft gun”.

Airstrike destroyed houses in Zaporizhzhia, eastern Ukraine Image: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Attack

At least three people were injured – including a child – in an air strike on Zaporizhzhia, in eastern Ukraine.

According to the regional military administration, the attack was carried out with missiles, which hit two houses.

Presence in the Black Sea

UK Ministry of Defense intelligence said today that “approximately 20 Russian Navy ships are currently in the Black Sea operational zone, including submarines”.

But the UK, Ukraine’s ally, recalled that the “Bosphorus strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, making Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea”. The Moskva sank after an attack from Ukraine.

However, the British said that, “despite the embarrassing losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet retains the ability to attack Ukrainian and coastal targets.”

Health hazard in Mariupol

Besieged by Russian forces, the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol could face a health hazard. The City Council today released a text in which it indicates that “about 100,000 residents of Mariupol are in mortal danger not only due to the bombings, but also the intolerable and unhealthy living conditions”.

The statement indicates that “epidemics so powerful and deadly could soon break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sanitation, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, a catastrophic shortage of drinking water and food.”

In a statement, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, stressed the need for “an immediate and complete evacuation” of the city. “The occupiers are unable to provide food, water and medicine to the existing population. Or they are simply not interested. They block all evacuation attempts. And without that, people will die. After all, living conditions are now medieval.”

Symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the Azovstal complex was the target of an attack, which left people dead, according to information from the Ukrainian government.

(With Reuters, AFP and RFI)