Indonesia surprises markets by extending limits on oil exports…

By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has broadened the scope of its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to include crude and refined palm oil, the country’s chief economy minister said on Wednesday, leaving markets in a state of flux. shock with the latest policy reversal.

The announcement reversed the minister’s statement a day earlier, in which he had said the export ban would only cover refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein.

The change was “in line with the president’s decision and after taking into account people’s feedback and opinions,” Airlangga Hartarto said in a brief statement.

President Joko Widodo said in a separate statement that people’s need for affordable food has outweighed revenue concerns for now.

“Once the domestic needs are met, of course I will lift the export ban because I know the country needs taxes,… exchange,… a surplus in the trade balance, but meeting the basic needs of the population is a more important priority,” he said.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said Indonesia had enough capacity to meet domestic demand, and that it was “ironic” that the country was facing a shortage of cooking oil.

Palm oil markets were nervous before the ban and Indonesia sent ships and naval personnel in an effort to stop illegal shipments.

The new rules were due to take effect at midnight local time, and the Navy and other agencies have been instructed to step up patrols in Indonesian waters to ensure compliance, said Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono.

Palm oil futures on the Malaysian exchange rose 9.8% on Wednesday, with some market participants fearing that exporters in Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, would not be able to get their products on board. of ships before the start of the ban.

US soybean oil futures jumped more than 4% to a record high after Indonesia extended the ban to include the CPO.

It was unclear whether palm oil companies were informed of the latest policy change.

Industry sources and traders, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said they were shocked by the latest development.

“It is a drastic measure to contain prices and we hope it will have the intended effect in a short period and avoid hurting the industry,” said a palm industry source.

A Ministry of Commerce regulation released on Wednesday said exporters who obtained the customs declaration by April 27 can still ship their goods.

Indonesia’s restrictions pushed up global edible oil prices as supplies were already stifled by factors such as drought and shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major agricultural producer.

Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports is not expected to last more than a month due to limited infrastructure to store surplus oil and increasing pressure from buyers to resume shipments, industry officials said.

The ban would remain in effect until bulk cooking oil prices drop to 14,000 rupees ($0.9720) per litre, Airlangga said.

In Jakarta, bulk cooking oil prices were offered at around 19,000-20,000 rupees ($1.32 to $1.39) on Wednesday, and in other regions prices may be higher, said Reynaldi Sarijowan, high official of the traditional association of market traders.