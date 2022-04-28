Inter take Bologna’s comeback and miss chance to take the lead in Serie A | italian football

Inter Milan missed a golden chance to take the lead in the Serie A. The Simone Inzaghi team took the lead, but took the comeback and was defeated by Bologna 2-1, this Wednesday, playing away from home in a postponed duel of the 20th round of Serie A. Perisic opened the scoring for the visitors, but Arnautovic and Sansone turned to the hosts.

See the league table

With the defeat, Inter remains in the second place of the Italian, with 72 points in 34 matches. Milan, therefore, remains in the lead, with 74 points with four games remaining. Napoli are third, with 67, and still have mathematical chances to fight for the trophy.

1 of 1 Inter Milan Bologna Serie A — Photo: Getty Images Inter Milan Bologna Serie A — Photo: Getty Images

Inter got off to a good start in the duel and opened the scoring after three minutes, with Perisic scoring after being triggered by Barella. Bologna reacted even in the initial stage, equalizing in the 28th minute, with a goal from Arnautovic.

The Milan team tried to pressure in search of a victory that could change the final stretch of Serie A. However, who managed to swing the net was Bologna, nine minutes from the end, with Sansone scoring.