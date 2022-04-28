Is The Way of Water enough to revolutionize or segregate cinema?

A few days away from the reveal of the first trailer for avatar 2the doubt that must accompany the new film by James Cameron until the premiere in December: can lightning strike twice in the same place?

In terms of impact and legacy, the first avatar it is less a cultural phenomenon than a technological landmark. Released when stereoscopic 3D returned refreshed as a movie theater lifeline, the Na’vi epic was the impetus for theater modernization; Today, 3D has lost its appeal as a novelty in cinema, but the technology perseveres in the games industry, where the idea of ​​immersiveness remains a guiding principle. Perhaps this would not have been possible without Avatar first testing the waters of mass entertainment with its technology.

What then would be the potential impact and eventual legacy of Avatar: The Way of Water? My guess is that technology will continue to be the central issue, but in an inverted way: not in the sense of standardization, but of exclusion. avatar 2 (and its sequels) would not come to shake up the industry or queue up crowds to the multiplex but to consolidate the transformation, already underway, of the movie theater experience into a luxury item.

Since George Lucas predicted in 2013 that going to the movies would become increasingly expensive, similar to the experience of competing for tickets to a Broadway musical, that prediction has intensified, accelerated by the pandemic. Despite its US$2.8 billion, avatar failed to reverse a phenomenon that has followed cinema for at least 40 years, which is the constant backflow of paying moviegoers. The annual number of tickets sold is decreasing, in the American base, and perhaps we are closer to a reality in which going to the movies is really like going to Broadway: an end in itself, a more bissextile and exclusive experience, dictated not for the films being shown but for the very exceptionality of returning to the dark room.

Today, the films of the Marvel (which after all dominate the poster) the aspect of excellence or technical novelty that could consummate once and for all the conversion of cinema into an essentially technological experience. Judging by the lines of James Cameron and the producer Jon Landau at CinemaCon this week, avatar 2 apply for the task. At the event – organized by exhibition networks, where movie studios take previews of their upcoming releases to court them – it was highlighted above all that The Way of Water it’s the movie “with more versions already released”in reference to the different specifications of 4K, 3D, frame rate, languages, sound systems and screen size that avatar 2 behaves depending on the equipment level of each room.

In other words, the technical aspect plays a leading role. It makes sense that avatar 2 be sold that way, because after all (and 13 years later…) the 2009 film’s cultural footprint is minimal compared to Marvel’s mythologies, Star Wars and Harry Potter that dominate fan fiction, memes, cultural discussions on the networks and children’s imagination. Nobody goes to conventions dressed as Na’vi and when a cosplay of avatar appears in a work of fiction, as in the recent episode of WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway, is in the form of a joke. It remains to avatar take refuge in the imaginary that James Cameron controls at least since The Secret of the Abyss (1989), which is the domain of technological pioneering.

The problem is that avatar 2 it doesn’t look like it’s set to cause a revolution of innovation like the 2009 film, whose shock sent the entire exhibiting industry scrambling to adapt, modernize – and adjust their ticket prices accordingly. In place of this urgency, the launch of avatar 2 in 2022 it seems to impose a silent who-can-more movement, something similar to having the best gaming PC build to handle high-end games. The spectator who watches The Way of Water a less equipped room will live with the shadow of the incomplete experience, while the VIP rooms with the best Dolby sound (and truffled popcorn) will finally justify the price of admission with a movie in theaters designed to be an elitist tech experience.

when the trilogy The Hobbit in Peter Jackson arrived in theaters, there was a similar race for the “best experience”. At the time, the frame rate of 48 frames per second was the big draw, and I’m not a big fan of Lord of the Rings, I looked with some anxiety for a gringo IMAX to watch the first movie a second time, at 48fps. In comparison, The Hobbit it still has a distinctive mythical seal; a Middle-earth fan might not care about technical specifications because after all JRR Tolkien adapted to screens is essential. Now, what is the myth of avatara universe eternally defined and haunted by its novelty?

avatar 2 It premieres on December 16th. Sequels are planned for 2024, 2026, and 2028.