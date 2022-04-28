“It’s a fact”; Casagrande ‘does not sit on the fence’ and defines Libertadores favorite between Palmeiras, Fla and Galo

This past Wednesday (27th), the palm trees took another big step to get the classification for the first place of Group A of the Copa Libertadores of America. Acting away from home, the team led by Abel Ferreira beat Emelec, from Ecuador, 3-0.

With goals scored by Rony, Gabriel Veron and Breno Lopes, Alviverde had superiority in most of the match, even playing with the reserves. This happened in the team’s three games in the continental competition. Commentator Walter Casagrande wrote in his column on ‘GE’ about the Club’s chances of winning again.

“Abel Ferreira has his team in his hands. Palmeiras players know all the tactical variations they have already trained. But the team’s success is not just that. In addition to this understanding, Abel gives freedom to its athletes to create plays and start dribbling. He gives them confidence to take initiatives. His team has grown a lot. Today is the best moment for Palmeiras since he arrived at the club. It is a team that imposes itself on any field, against anyone”, wrote the commentator.

“Verdão is without a doubt one of the great favorites for the title, as is also the great team in South America at the moment. That’s not a guess, it’s a fact: for being the two-time champion”, stated Casagrande.

“But I also consider Atlético-MG and Flamengo, which at the moment are a little below the other two, as strong candidates. Only a disaster takes the title away from a Brazilian team again”, he concluded.