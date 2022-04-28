Jessica Biel reveals “ups and downs” in marriage to Justin Timberlake and celebrates

The actress Jessica Biel commented in an interview with the website Access Hollywood, about how his marriage with the singer and actor Justin Timberlake withstood time.

The two will celebrate 10 years of marriage next October, as they have been together since 2012.

The actress commented that she feels that time flew byas “in the blink of an eye”, but stated feel proud of everything he has conquered, even with the ups and downs of life.

“Sometimes I feel like those 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye, but sometimes I also think, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is a considerable period in someone’s life.’ I feel very proud. We’ve had our ups and downs, like everyone else, and I’m so proud, happier than ever, and loving my life.”

Timberlake was accused of treason

In the year 2019, rumors emerged that Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright, who acted together in the film palmer, would have been romantically involved.

The actors were caught holding hands, in a bar in New Orleans, during one of the recording breaks, and Justin was without a wedding ring.

Subsequently, Timberlake decided to use his Instagram account to write a public apology to his wife, saying that he felt it was important to address the ‘rumors’ at that moment, making it clear that nothing had happened between him and his colleague.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it’s important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” “A few weeks ago I had a strong lapse in judgment – ​​but let me clarify – nothing happened between me and my castmate. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have behaved better.”

In the text, he still remembered his son, who was four years old. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them in such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.” he said.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.