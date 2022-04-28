João Pessoa vaccinates all audiences against Covid-19 without scheduling, this Thursday (28)

João Pessoa continues with its vaccination campaign against Covid-19, this Thursday (28), immunizing all audiences from the age of 5 without the need for scheduling. The population can be immunized at various posts throughout the city, from 8 am to 10 pm.

In addition to children aged 5 to 11 years, first doses are also available for the 12+ public, as well as second doses of Coronavac (28 days after the first dose), Pfizer (60 days), Astrazeneca (90 days) and Janssen. The population aged 18 years and over (120 days after the second dose), immunosuppressed (28 days) and healthcare workers (120 days) can take the third dose. The application of the fourth dose is intended for immunosuppressed and elderly individuals over 80 years of age who have received the third dose for at least 120 days.

Documentation required

Children from 5 to 11 years old need to carry a SUS Card or CPF, and proof of residence in João Pessoa. Children who have comorbidities or disabilities also need to present a medical report or statement that proves the disease. For the second dose, it is necessary to present the vaccination card and photo document.

To receive the first dose of the vaccine from the age of 12, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo, SUS Card, CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa. For D2, booster dose and D4, a vaccination card and a personal document with a photo are required, in addition to documentary evidence for health workers and a medical report for immunosuppressed patients.

Check out the list of vaccination posts this Thursday (28):

Children from 5 years old (no appointment)

1st dose: Pfizer

2nd dose: Pfizer (60 days)

Polyclinics (Mandacaru, Cristo, Mangabeira and Praias) – 8 am to 4 pm

Municipal Immunization Center (Tower) – 8 am to 4 pm

Children from 6 to 11 years old (no appointment)

1st dose: Coronavac

2nd dose: Coronavac (28 days)

All vaccination rooms at USFs – 8 am to 11 am (with the exception of USFs Cruz das Armas IV, Bessa, Mandacaru VII, Ipês, Alto do Mateus I, Vieira Diniz, Rangel I, Rosa de Fátima, Roger III, Alto do Céu II , Timbo I and Costa e Silva)

Mangabeira Shopping (pedestrian) – 8 am to 4 pm

From 12 years old (no appointment)

1st dose: 12+

2nd dose: Janssen, Coronavac (28 days), Astrazeneca (90 days) and Pfizer (60 days)

booster dose: 18+ (120 days after the 2nd dose); immunosuppressed (28 days after the 2nd dose); and healthcare workers (120 days after the 2nd dose)

4th dose: immunosuppressed (after 120 days of the booster dose)

All vaccination rooms at USFs – 8 am to 11 am (with the exception of USFs Cruz das Armas IV, Bessa, Mandacaru VII, Ipês, Alto do Mateus I, Vieira Diniz, Rangel I, Rosa de Fátima, Roger III, Alto do Céu II , Timbo I and Costa e Silva)

Ivan Cantisani Gymnasium (Tambiá) – 8am to 12pm

Mangabeira Shopping (drive) – 8am to 10pm

Mangabeira Shopping (pedestrian) – 6pm to 10pm

Seniors 80+ (4th dose – no appointment)