Jorge Jesus in Brazil. His name is very well quoted in the CBF. Has real chances to replace Tite – Prisma

he refused the CorinthiansThe Atletico Mineiro.

and the return to Flamengo.

He was responsible for the arrival of foreign coaches to Brazil, for the achievements and for the intense, exciting football that Rubro-Negro showed in 2019.

He abandoned a winning project in Gávea to return to ‘his’ Benfica.

The return was frustrating.





He was fired without any title.

Banned by fans.

Since the 28th of December, he has been on vacation.

It will accompany the “Parade of the Carioca Carnival Champions”.

He assured that he will return to work only in June.

He hopes to be invited to start a new job in Europe, from the pre-season.

But he knows very well how much he is still worshiped in Brazil.





And Jorge Jesus landed today in Rio de Janeiro.

A trip scheduled to spend ten days resting, he guarantees.

But at 67, Jorge Jesus is very lively.

Free, he comes to the country where he won the Libertadores, Brasileiro, Recopa Sudamericana and two Campeonato Cariocas. In a year and two months. It is not by chance that he is considered one of the greatest coaches to set foot in Gávea.

Jesus has numerous admirers in Brazilian football.

In addition to club leaders, his name is very strong in the CBF.

President Ednaldo Rodrigues wants an undisputed coach after the Qatar Cup.

Tite will not stay, winning or losing.

It is a ‘joint’ decision.





The technician is very worn out.

And the new president of the CBF wants a profound change in the entity’s football.

To the point of seriously thinking about stopping xenophobia.

And offer the position to a foreign technician.

If it is contested in Portugal, in Brazil Jorge Jesus is unanimous.

Even backstage at CBF.

“Today I’m a tourist, not a coach. For ten days, I’m a tourist”, guaranteed Jorge Jesus, upon disembarking in Rio de Janeiro.

He has started negotiations with Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

But they are not completed.

In November 2020, Jesus was asked if he would accept coaching Brazil.

The response was emblematic.

“Any coach in the world would like to coach the national team.”

In a year and two months in charge of Flamengo, Jesus learned very well how to deal with the complicated football of this country.

Also, it’s obvious: he speaks Portuguese.

Which is excellent, in front of some monoglot leaders of the CBF.

Jesus is in Rio de Janeiro ‘on tour’.

There are many club officers excited by your presence.

But at CBF there are also important people excited.

And thoughtful.

Jorge Jesus’ vacation trip can bring unexpected rewards…



