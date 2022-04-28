La Calera vs Santos: see probable lineups and where to watch the match

THE saints this Thursday (28) against Unión La Calera, from Chile, in a duel valid for the Copa Sudamericana. The Santos team is looking for a second victory in the competition, as well as the Chilean team, which leads Group C of the international tournament with 4 points.

In their debut, Fabián Bustos’s men were defeated by 1-0, in Argentina, to Banfield. In Vila Belmiro, in the second round, Alvinegro got a hard-fought 3-2 victory, with a goal at the end of the match by Ecuadorian Bryan Angulo.

In crisis, the Chilean team fired this week the then coach Martín Anselmi, who had been questioned in the position. He couldn’t take the pressure after the 3-2 defeat to Coquimbo Unido, in the 11th round of the national championship. Interim Carlos Galdames will command the team against Santos.

If he wins, Peixe will reach 6 points and, with a combination of results, he can reach the leadership of his bracket. The other match in the group will be between Banfield and Universidad Católica, in Ecuador.

DATASHEET

UNION LA CALERA X SANTOS

Date and time: April 28, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Local: Sausalito Stadium (CHI)

Referee: Angel Arteaga (VEN)

assistants: Alberto Ponte (VEN) and Franceskoly Chacon (VEN)

video referee: Not in the first stage

where to watch: Conmebol TV and by LANCE! in partnership with Voz do Esporte

UNION LA CALERA: maple; Vilches, Garcia, Wiemberg; Fernández, Alarcón, Castellani, Oyanedel; Cavalieri, Passerini, Saez. Coach: Carlos Galdames

SAINTS: John Paul; Auro, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry and Léo Baptistão; Angelo, Bryan Angulo and Lucas Braga. Coach: Fabian Bustos