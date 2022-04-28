Lack of payment of water and electricity bills hits record in March

THE default in the payment of basic services, such as water and electricity, set a record in March this year. According to Serasa, the percentage was 23.2%, the highest rate for the month of the last four years. The number represents an increase of four percentage points from the same period in 2019.

There are more than 37 million invoices overdue in the segment. THE rise in the value of electricity and food pressure on family income. In January of this year, defaults on basic services broke a general record – the percentage was 23.7%, the highest in the entire historical series started in January 2018.

The lack of interest payments to banks and credit cards leads the ranking of debts in March, with 28.17%, but the segment did not have a sharp increase like that of basic accounts. Compared to March 2019, it grew by one percentage point.





Delinquency as a whole in Brazil is in the third month in a row, close to that recorded at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was in April 2020. In March of this year, 65.6 million people were unable to pay the bills on time.

For the manager of Serasa Thiago Ramos, the increase in debt is a reflection of the current moment. “The economic scenario has some indicators that point to a high perspective of this default trend, and the basic accounts are no different”, he says.

Among the factors that contribute to the increase in the default rate, according to Ramos, stand out the reduction in the average income of Brazilians, which is at the lowest level in the last 12 years; the increase in the number of informal workers, which currently exceeds 38 million; and unemployment, which despite showing a slight percentage drop, has not yet broken the barrier of 12 million unemployed





“A survey carried out by Serasa in March also showed that Brazilians had to prioritize certain accounts in order to make the payment. As much as basic accounts were among these priorities, these factors certainly contributed to the growth of their delinquency”, evaluates branches.

Since last April 16th, the charge on the electricity bill of water scarcity flag, which resulted in an extra charge of BRL 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. The measure, which made electricity costs more expensive, was in effect since September 2021, due to the water crisis. The government’s estimated reduction in consumer electricity bills is around 20%.

“Energy is a very important cost both for service inputs and for the consumer in general. The expectation is that the price will fall well from this month on. Several thermal plants were shut down, which is a good sign that the cost generation is improving”, says economist Matheus Peçanha, researcher at FGV/Ibre.

But the impact of inflation puts pressure on the family budget. The preview of official price inflation rose 1.73% in April, the biggest change for the month since 1995, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The biggest monthly increase in the IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index – 15) since February 2003 (+2.19%) causes the indicator to accumulate an increase of 4.31% this year, and of 12.03% , in the last 12 months.











Negotiation





Although these indicators point to an upward trend in debt in the country, the manager at Serasa cites some positive factors that can help to stop defaults. “We made a fair name in March, which were more than 2 million agreements signed. As well as the fair last November, which helped to stop the rise in default, there is this possibility this year, “says Thiago Ramos.

Among the negotiations in March, the telephone bill led, with more than 37% of the deals; next, they were debts from securitization companies (companies that buy debts from other companies), with 24.48%; and banks, with 13.13% of representation. Regarding the profile, most agreements were carried out by consumers aged between 31 and 40 years.

Another positive factor highlighted by him was another survey carried out by Serasa at the national level, which revealed that the number of Brazilians concerned with financial planning doubled in the second year of the pandemic. “This is nothing more than people writing down in a notebook or spreadsheet everything they spend, everything they receive, so they don’t spend more at the end of the month. This, in isolation, is a very important factor, in or out of a pandemic, for prevent Brazilians from defaulting”, he says.

The release of the extraordinary loot of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) of up to R$1,000, which started on April 20, will also be able to help Brazilians pay off debts. “The measure made Serasa and partners mobilize to offer agreements that can be paid with this amount to help clear their name. So there are more than 69 million agreements for up to BRL 1,000, 24 million for up to BRL 100 and 2 million agreements for up to BRL 10. It is very important to settle accounts at this time, because access to credit is more difficult due to default, it is more difficult to get a credit card or timely loan to balance finances, for example.”





Check out seven tips to get your bills in order



1) Organize the accounts

Organize your finances to visualize the amount of your expenses for at least the next three months, including all existing debt.



2) Calculate your booking

According to the available financial reserve and the forecasts of cash entries, you will know how much you can allocate to pay existing expenses.



3) Look for the creditors

Look for all creditors and propose a renegotiation according to the possibility of monthly payment. If necessary, propose an increase in the term and decrease in the monthly amount of the installments.



4) Prioritize payments

Prioritize the payment of debts related to essential services or those that have a higher interest rate (such as credit card and overdraft). These must be settled first.



5) Understand the contracts

Review the contracts signed with your creditors: in many cases there are already clauses that provide for special measures in extraordinary cases such as unemployment. If the document contemplates something in this sense, you can use this clause to appeal to the creditor.



6) Evaluate your spending

Review your expenses and your cost of living. This can help prevent you from incurring new debt.



7) Cut unnecessary expenses

Identify expenses that can be cut during this period so that you have more resources to pay them off.



