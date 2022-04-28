Launched as New McPicanha, McDonald’s Sandwiches Only Have a Natural Picanha-Scented Sauce | Economy

McDonald’s announced a new line of burgers known as McPicanha, which entered the chain’s menu on April 5. But, in the composition of the snack, the noble cut of the meat is not included, only a sauce with “natural flavor of picanha”.

The network admitted that the new snacks may not have picanha after the blog Coma com o Olhos published the information and said it could file a complaint against possible misleading advertising in Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) and in Procon in São Paulo.

“The launches bring the novelty of the exclusive picanha flavor sauce, a new presentation and a different hamburger in composition and size (100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts and in the largest size currently offered by the chain)”, said the company in a statement.

THE McDonalds also said that it will adjust the advertising so that the composition of the hamburger is specified. “We regret that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly”.

Procon-SP said it will notify the company, but has not yet given details.

wanted by g1Conar has not yet manifested itself.

