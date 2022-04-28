Live Football: Leicester vs Roma; lineups and where to watch today’s game

Leicester and Roma face each other at 16:00 (Brasília) this Thursday, at the King Power Stadium, semi-final of the UEFA Conference League 21/22.

Streaming: Star+.

Leicester vs Roma news

Both teams scored in seven of Leicester’s last 10 home games, as has been the case in Roma’s last three. this bet is 4/5 (1.8)

Leicester have dropped to 10th in the Premier League, so winning the Conference Europa League is the only way to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

They are on a three-game winless run, having lost to Newcastle and drawn against Everton and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

The Foxes are buoyed by the return of Jamie Vardy, however, as the forward came off the bench against Aston Villa to make his first appearance since early March.

Roma, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli and beaten by Inter, but remain fifth in Serie A and well on their way to a Europa League spot, although Lazio and Fiorentina are breathing for the neck.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on tv and online the duel between Leicester vs Romealso stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by viewing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Technical sheet – Leicester vs Roma

Match Leicester vs Rome Date / Time 04/28/2022 at 16:00 Streaming Star+ objective UEFA Conference League semi-final 21/22 Stadium at King Power Stadium Leicester lineup Fofana, Mendy, Kasper Schimeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Lookman, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Daka, Iheanacho and Soumaré. Roma lineup Roger Ibañez, Veretout, Rui Patrício, Karsdorp, Smalling, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo, Abraham and Diawara. Modality Conference League Progress waiting for start

This was another exclusive news for you who continue to follow us here at Live Football.

Related