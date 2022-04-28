Liverpool agree with Klopp to renew German manager’s contract until 2026

The German coach, who arrived in 2015, had a contract until 2024 and renewed for two extra seasons.

Jürgen Klopp will stay longer at the Liverpool. In news initially published by the website The Athletic and then confirmed by the club itself, on its official channels, the German reached an agreement to extend the contract with the reds until 2026.

Idol of Liverpool fans, the coach already had a contract until 2024. Due to the good work since 2015, the board rushed to keep the captain longer at the club and prevent him from leaving Anfield.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I feel about this news. Delighted, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. Like any healthy relationship, it’s always a two-way street: we have to be right for each other. The feeling that we are absolutely right for each other is what brought me here,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

There was a chance Klopp could leave the Liverpool club in search of a sabbatical after the 2023/24 season. Nonetheless, the last statements indicated a longer stay.

In a recent interview, Klopp made it clear that his continuity depended on how much gas he had to keep Liverpool at a high level. And the team’s performance in the season brought that permanence closer and closer.

Liverpool are in the semi-finals of Champions League and took the lead by winning the villarreal per 2-0 in the first leg. And the good times don’t stop there.

The team is also in the final of the FA Cup after defeating the Manchester City in the semi. will face the Chelsea on May 14, at 12:45 pm, in a departure that you accompany by ESPN on Star+.

At Premier Leagueyou reds are on the hunt for Manchester City. With 80 points, the team guardiola have only one point difference to Liverpool. Five games to go until the end of the competition..

Having already won the League Cup, Liverpool could be the first English team to win the four major titles in dispute in the same season. Reason enough to keep Klopp longer at Anfield.