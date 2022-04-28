Liverpool announce Jürgen Klopp contract renewal: “I’m in love and I feel good” | english football

In yet another great season at the helm of Liverpool, coach Jürgen Klopp gave yet another sign that he is very comfortable in the team. The English club announced on Thursday the renewal of the German coach’s contract, which ran until 2024.

The Reds have not confirmed how long the captain’s new contract will last, but the English press says the deal will run until 2026. Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also renewed their contracts, remaining alongside Klopp, who arrived at Liverpool in October 2015.

– When the owners brought me the possibility of renovating, I asked myself the question that I publicly reflected on. Do I have the energy and vibrancy to give back what this incredible place demands from the coach? It didn’t take me long to answer truthfully. The answer was very simple… I’m in love here and I feel good – Klopp told the club’s official website.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the American group that owns Liverpool, would have made an effort to renew Klopp. Mike Gordon, the president of FSG, with whom Klopp has a close relationship, was at Anfield in the first game of the semi-final of the Champions League against Villarreal and saw Liverpool take a significant step towards reaching the final with a 2-0 victory. Also in the stands was Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s agent and longtime friend.

– There are so many words I could use to describe how I’m feeling about this news… delighted, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. There is so much to love about this place. I knew before I came here, I got to know him even better after I arrived and now I know more than ever,” says Klopp, citing the mutual enchantment between him and the club.

Jürgen Klopp renewed his contract with Liverpool

Klopp has had two contract renewals since he was hired in October 2015. The first – a six-year contract – was in June 2016. After winning the Champions League in December 2019, he signed his current contract.