Liverpool dominates the match, beats Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final and is close to a place in the final

Reds ahead. This Wednesday the Liverpool received the villarreal for the first leg of the semifinals of Champions League and Jürgen Klopp’s team took a big step in the search for a spot in the final of the continental tournament. At Anfield Road, the English team won the Yellow Submarine 2-0, with goals from Estupiñán (own) and Sadio Mané.

RED PRESSURE

Playing at home, Liverpool dominated the actions in the first half and created the most scoring chances. In all, Jürgen Klopp’s team finished 12 times against only one of the Spaniards, who only tried to defend and come out on the counterattacks to surprise.

+ See the Champions League table and games

ON THE BEAM

The best chance over the initial 45 minutes was at the end of the first half, with midfielder Thiago Alcântara. In a kick from outside the area, the son of the four-time champion Mazinho hit the crossbar of Rulli, who jumped to try to defend, but did not even reach the ball.

Liverpool commanded the match from the start (Photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

LUCKILY

After so much pressure, Liverpool managed to open the scoring seven minutes into the final stage. Henderson made a play on the right, crossed to the middle and had a deflection in Estupiñán to betray Rulli. The ball died in the back of the net, and the referee gave the Ecuadorian side an own goal.

THE DOOR OPENED

Villarreal felt the blow and Liverpool took advantage. Two minutes after the first goal, the Reds scored the second against Unai Emery’s team. Salah thought it was a beautiful pass to Mané at the entrance of the area and shirt 10 hit goalkeeper Rulli’s exit to extend the advantage.



SITUATION

With the result, Liverpool go to Spain with a big advantage in the fight for a spot in the Champions League final. Jürgen Klopp’s team could lose by up to a goal difference that still guarantees a place in the decision. For Villarreal, a three-goal victory guarantees a spot in the final.

+ Bayern and PSG champions! Find out how the title disputes are in the European leagues

SEQUENCE

Liverpool and Villarreal will face each other again next Tuesday (3), for the return game of the Champions League semifinals. The duel will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica, home of Submarino Amarelo. Whoever advances to the final will face the winner of the duel between Manchester City and Real Madrid.