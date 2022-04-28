Liverpool vs Villarreal goals and best moments (2-0) | 04/27/2022

Thanks to you who accompanied us in this game. The best moments of the match will be available soon. Until later.

Game over at Anfield!

90+2′ Giovanni Lo Celso takes a free-kick from the right and Liverpool’s defense removes the danger from the area.

90′ Two minutes to go.

86′ Boulaye Dia is triggered on the right side of the area and hits a cross. Alisson falls to make a quiet defense and referee marks offside.

85′ Danjuma leaves and Paco Alcácer enters.

80′ Luis Díaz leaves and Origi enters.

80′ Alexander-Arnold leaves and Joe Gomez enters.

78′ Luis Díaz enters the left side of the box, passes Aurier and strikes a cross. The ball crosses the small area and no one appears to complete the play.

72′ Sadio Mané leaves and Diogo Jota enters.

72′ Henderson leaves and Naby Keïta enters.

71′ Chukwueze leaves and Boulaye Dia enters.

71′ Estupiñán leaves and Manu Trigueros enters.

71′ Dani Parejo leaves and Aurier enters.

68′ Alexander-Arnold takes another corner from the right and Albiol hits the top post.

68′ Alexander-Arnold swings in a corner from the right and Albiol makes the cut.

67′ Virgil van Dijk risks a strong shot from the middle and Rulli taps the ball. In the sequence, Fabinho makes the tackle near the area and leaves the ball with Luis Díaz. Colombian striker opens space and hits placed. The ball deflects on Albiol and goes out through the baseline.

64′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Salah and crosses for Robertson’s free-kick on the left, but Liverpool’s left-back is ahead.

62′ Robertson takes a free-kick from the left with a cross, but the ball crosses the area without deflection.

61′ Giovanni lo Celso, forward for Villarreal. Foul committed by Robertson.

56′ Coquelin leaves and Pedraza enters.

55′ Liverpool works the ball close to the area, Salah leaves Mané in front of the goal and the striker finishes on Rulli’s exit to extend the lead.

52′ Henderson receives a pass from Salah on the right and crosses. The ball deflects on Estupiñán, tricks Rulli and goes in. Open score on Merseyside.

52′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Mané on the right and crosses for Luis Díaz, but the Colombian striker heads weakly and Rulli saves.

49′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right, Mané supports, Virgil van Dijk deflects it and Fabinho hits the goal, but the referee sees the Dutch defender offside.

46′ Estupiñán, left-back for Villarreal. Foul committed in Salah.

46′ Salah crosses from the right, Pau Torres heads back and Rulli saves.

The second half begins.

Athletes back on the field.

End of the first half.

45′ One more minute in this first half.

41′ Salah receives a beautiful pass from Fabinho, Rulli leaves the goal and prevents a shot.

41′ Thiago Alcántara takes a risk from outside the area and the ball hits the post.

35′ Giovanni lo Celso takes a shot, avoids the ball, but loses his balance at the moment of the shot and misses the shot.

34′ Robertson reverses from the left to Alexander-Arnold on the right and Salah is then sent into the area. Striker finishes first, but sends over the goal.

33′ Robertson crosses from the left, Salah finishes in the first place and Giovanni lo Celso jumps on the ball to block the shot.

32′ Ball recovered in the attack court, Mané receives a pass at the entrance of the area, turns and finishes very well. The ball deflects on Albiol and takes paint off the post.

31′ Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender. Foul committed in Chukwueze.

30′ Luis Díaz is triggered again in the tip of the area, opens space and shoots hard. Rulli claps.

28′ Alexander-Arnold takes a free-kick close to the area and hits the wall.

26′ Salah scores with Mané, receives it back and finishes with the first shot, but the ball goes up and goes over the goal.

21′ Thiago Alcántara reverses game for Henderson on the right. Completely free, the shuttle hits low and the ball goes out through the baseline.

18′ Danjuma receives a pass in the middle of Coquelin and tries to open the right for Chukwueze, but Robertson makes the cut and prevents the advance.

13′ Luis Díaz dominates the ball on the left, brings it to the middle and takes a risk from outside the area. Rulli defends in two halves.

11′ Salah receives a pass on the right and crosses. Mané goes up free, but misses the header and the ball goes out through the baseline.

9′ Estupiñán makes a nice pass to Danjuma on the left. Striker crosses low and Virgil van Dijk takes the risk.

9′ Dani Parejo swings in a corner from the left to the top post and Thiago Alcántara makes the cut.

8′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right and Salah deflects it to the top post. Ball out. Goal kick to Villarreal.

7′ Robertson takes a corner from the left, Konaté scores and Mané fails to finish.

The game begins in England!

The ball will roll in moments.

Uefa Champions League anthem running.

Refereeing and players from both teams on the Anfield lawn.

Players from both teams are on the Anfield turf in the final physical preparation before the match starts.

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres and Estupiñan; Parejo, Coquelin and Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze and Danjuma

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago; Salah, Mané and Diaz.

Villarreal arrives for this clash after beating Valencia 2-0 in La Liga. Unlike Liverpool, Villarreal’s situation is not the best in the national league. The team occupies only 7th place and is still fighting for a spot in European competition next season.

Liverpool arrives for this clash after beating Everton 2-0 in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team occupies second place in the national competition and is just 1 point behind leaders Manchester City.

Villarreal qualified in 2nd place in the Champions League group stage with 10 points won. The team won three, drew one and lost two. In the round of 16, Submarino Amarelo drew the first match 1-1 against Juventus and, in the second game, it was a hit: 3-0. With the classification, Villarreal went to the quarterfinals to face the mighty Bayern Munich and eliminated him by winning the first game 1-0 and drawing the return game at 1-1.