Liverpool vs Villarreal goals and best moments (2-0) | 04/27/2022

17:57 11 hours ago

transmission ended

Thanks to you who accompanied us in this game. The best moments of the match will be available soon. Until later.

17:57 11 hours ago

Villarreal’s next game

17:55 11 hours ago

Liverpool’s next game

17:52 11 hours ago

Second and decisive match

17:51 11 hours ago

Confrontation situation

17:50 11 hours ago

Final

Game over at Anfield!

17:50 11 hours ago

defensive cut

90+2′ Giovanni Lo Celso takes a free-kick from the right and Liverpool’s defense removes the danger from the area.

17:48 11 hours ago

addition

90′ Two minutes to go.

17:48 11 hours ago

not worth

86′ Boulaye Dia is triggered on the right side of the area and hits a cross. Alisson falls to make a quiet defense and referee marks offside.

17:44 11 hours ago

Substitution at Villarreal

85′ Danjuma leaves and Paco Alcácer enters.

17:39 11 hours ago

Substitution at Liverpool

80′ Luis Díaz leaves and Origi enters.

17:39 11 hours ago

Substitution at Liverpool

80′ Alexander-Arnold leaves and Joe Gomez enters.

17:39 11 hours ago

Narrowly missed

78′ Luis Díaz enters the left side of the box, passes Aurier and strikes a cross. The ball crosses the small area and no one appears to complete the play.

17:31 11 hours ago

Substitution at Liverpool

72′ Sadio Mané leaves and Diogo Jota enters.

17:31 11 hours ago

Substitution at Liverpool

72′ Henderson leaves and Naby Keïta enters.

17:30 11 hours ago

Substitution at Villarreal

71′ Chukwueze leaves and Boulaye Dia enters.

17:30 11 hours ago

Substitution at Villarreal

71′ Estupiñán leaves and Manu Trigueros enters.

17:30 11 hours ago

Substitution at Villarreal

71′ Dani Parejo leaves and Aurier enters.

17:27 11 hours ago

Albiol again

68′ Alexander-Arnold takes another corner from the right and Albiol hits the top post.

17:26 11 hours ago

defensive cut

68′ Alexander-Arnold swings in a corner from the right and Albiol makes the cut.

17:26 11 hours ago

Liverpool pressure

67′ Virgil van Dijk risks a strong shot from the middle and Rulli taps the ball. In the sequence, Fabinho makes the tackle near the area and leaves the ball with Luis Díaz. Colombian striker opens space and hits placed. The ball deflects on Albiol and goes out through the baseline.

17:22 12 hours ago

Liverpool goal disallowed

64′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Salah and crosses for Robertson’s free-kick on the left, but Liverpool’s left-back is ahead.

17:21 12 hours ago

Missed the conclusion

62′ Robertson takes a free-kick from the left with a cross, but the ball crosses the area without deflection.

17:20 12 hours ago

Yellow

61′ Giovanni lo Celso, forward for Villarreal. Foul committed by Robertson.

17:19 12 hours ago

Substitution at Villarreal

56′ Coquelin leaves and Pedraza enters.

17:19 12 hours ago

Liverpool goal

55′ Liverpool works the ball close to the area, Salah leaves Mané in front of the goal and the striker finishes on Rulli’s exit to extend the lead.

17:18 12 hours ago

Liverpool goal

52′ Henderson receives a pass from Salah on the right and crosses. The ball deflects on Estupiñán, tricks Rulli and goes in. Open score on Merseyside.

17:17 12 hours ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

52′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Mané on the right and crosses for Luis Díaz, but the Colombian striker heads weakly and Rulli saves.

17:16 12 hours ago

Liverpool goal disallowed

49′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right, Mané supports, Virgil van Dijk deflects it and Fabinho hits the goal, but the referee sees the Dutch defender offside.

17:15 12 hours ago

Yellow

46′ Estupiñán, left-back for Villarreal. Foul committed in Salah.

17:14 12 hours ago

attentive

46′ Salah crosses from the right, Pau Torres heads back and Rulli saves.

17:03 12 hours ago

restart

The second half begins.

17:03 12 hours ago

Return

Athletes back on the field.

16:50 12 hours ago

Interval

End of the first half.

16:50 12 hours ago

addition

45′ One more minute in this first half.

16:49 12 hours ago

Brave

41′ Salah receives a beautiful pass from Fabinho, Rulli leaves the goal and prevents a shot.

16:48 12 hours ago

On the beam

41′ Thiago Alcántara takes a risk from outside the area and the ball hits the post.

16:47 12 hours ago

No danger

35′ Giovanni lo Celso takes a shot, avoids the ball, but loses his balance at the moment of the shot and misses the shot.

16:46 12 hours ago

Cute but missed the mark

34′ Robertson reverses from the left to Alexander-Arnold on the right and Salah is then sent into the area. Striker finishes first, but sends over the goal.

16:45 12 hours ago

precise cut

33′ Robertson crosses from the left, Salah finishes in the first place and Giovanni lo Celso jumps on the ball to block the shot.

16:44 12 hours ago

UUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

32′ Ball recovered in the attack court, Mané receives a pass at the entrance of the area, turns and finishes very well. The ball deflects on Albiol and takes paint off the post.

16:43 12 hours ago

Yellow

31′ Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender. Foul committed in Chukwueze.

16:43 12 hours ago

Rulli claps

30′ Luis Díaz is triggered again in the tip of the area, opens space and shoots hard. Rulli claps.

16:30 12 hours ago

human wall

28′ Alexander-Arnold takes a free-kick close to the area and hits the wall.

16:28 12 hours ago

Outside

26′ Salah scores with Mané, receives it back and finishes with the first shot, but the ball goes up and goes over the goal.

16:26 12 hours ago

Dangerous

21′ Thiago Alcántara reverses game for Henderson on the right. Completely free, the shuttle hits low and the ball goes out through the baseline.

16:20 13 hours ago

providential court

18′ Danjuma receives a pass in the middle of Coquelin and tries to open the right for Chukwueze, but Robertson makes the cut and prevents the advance.

16:14 13 hours ago

Two times

13′ Luis Díaz dominates the ball on the left, brings it to the middle and takes a risk from outside the area. Rulli defends in two halves.

16:14 13 hours ago

Outside

11′ Salah receives a pass on the right and crosses. Mané goes up free, but misses the header and the ball goes out through the baseline.

16:13 13 hours ago

defensive cut

9′ Estupiñán makes a nice pass to Danjuma on the left. Striker crosses low and Virgil van Dijk takes the risk.

16:12 13 hours ago

Weak

9′ Dani Parejo swings in a corner from the left to the top post and Thiago Alcántara makes the cut.

16:10 13 hours ago

Outside

8′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right and Salah deflects it to the top post. Ball out. Goal kick to Villarreal.

16:09 13 hours ago

Almost

7′ Robertson takes a corner from the left, Konaté scores and Mané fails to finish.

16:00 13 hours ago

Start

The game begins in England!

16:00 13 hours ago

All ready

The ball will roll in moments.

15:55 13 hours ago

Turn up the sound, DJ! ♪♫

Uefa Champions League anthem running.

15:50 13 hours ago

uniforms

15:45 13 hours ago

Prohibited

Refereeing and players from both teams on the Anfield lawn.

15:40 13 hours ago

Heating

Players from both teams are on the Anfield turf in the final physical preparation before the match starts.

15:35 13 hours ago

video refereeing

15:30 13 hours ago

field refereeing

15:25 14 hours ago

Villarreal reservations

15:20 14 hours ago

Liverpool reserves

15:15 14 hours ago

Villarreal lineup

15:10 14 hours ago

Liverpool lineup

15:05 14 hours ago

Teams lined up

15:00 14 hours ago

How and where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live

14:55 14 hours ago

When is the Liverpool vs Villarreal match and how to follow LIVE?

14:50 14 hours ago

Possible lineup for Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres and Estupiñan; Parejo, Coquelin and Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze and Danjuma

14:45 14 hours ago

Possible Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago; Salah, Mané and Diaz.

14:40 14 hours ago

How does Villarreal arrive?

Villarreal arrives for this clash after beating Valencia 2-0 in La Liga. Unlike Liverpool, Villarreal’s situation is not the best in the national league. The team occupies only 7th place and is still fighting for a spot in European competition next season.

14:35 14 hours ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool arrives for this clash after beating Everton 2-0 in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team occupies second place in the national competition and is just 1 point behind leaders Manchester City.

14:30 14 hours ago

villarreal

Villarreal qualified in 2nd place in the Champions League group stage with 10 points won. The team won three, drew one and lost two. In the round of 16, Submarino Amarelo drew the first match 1-1 against Juventus and, in the second game, it was a hit: 3-0. With the classification, Villarreal went to the quarterfinals to face the mighty Bayern Munich and eliminated him by winning the first game 1-0 and drawing the return game at 1-1.

14:25 15 hours ago

Liverpool

Liverpool come from a dominant campaign in this Champions League. In the group stage, Liverpool won all 6 matches and secured first place in the group with 18 points. In the round of 16, Jurgen Klopp’s team eliminated Inter Milan. The first game was 2-0 and in the second, Liverpool lost 1-0 but still ended up qualifying to face Benfica. As in the other clashes, Liverpool won and convinced against Benfica, made it 3-1 in the first leg and on the return drew 3-3 in one of the best games of this edition of the competition.

14:20 15 hours ago

Welcome!

