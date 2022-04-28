Liverpool vs Villarreal goals and best moments (2-0) | 04/27/2022
Final
Game over at Anfield!
defensive cut
90+2′ Giovanni Lo Celso takes a free-kick from the right and Liverpool’s defense removes the danger from the area.
addition
90′ Two minutes to go.
not worth
86′ Boulaye Dia is triggered on the right side of the area and hits a cross. Alisson falls to make a quiet defense and referee marks offside.
Substitution at Villarreal
85′ Danjuma leaves and Paco Alcácer enters.
Substitution at Liverpool
80′ Luis Díaz leaves and Origi enters.
Substitution at Liverpool
80′ Alexander-Arnold leaves and Joe Gomez enters.
Narrowly missed
78′ Luis Díaz enters the left side of the box, passes Aurier and strikes a cross. The ball crosses the small area and no one appears to complete the play.
Substitution at Liverpool
72′ Sadio Mané leaves and Diogo Jota enters.
Substitution at Liverpool
72′ Henderson leaves and Naby Keïta enters.
Substitution at Villarreal
71′ Chukwueze leaves and Boulaye Dia enters.
Substitution at Villarreal
71′ Estupiñán leaves and Manu Trigueros enters.
Substitution at Villarreal
71′ Dani Parejo leaves and Aurier enters.
Albiol again
68′ Alexander-Arnold takes another corner from the right and Albiol hits the top post.
defensive cut
68′ Alexander-Arnold swings in a corner from the right and Albiol makes the cut.
Liverpool pressure
67′ Virgil van Dijk risks a strong shot from the middle and Rulli taps the ball. In the sequence, Fabinho makes the tackle near the area and leaves the ball with Luis Díaz. Colombian striker opens space and hits placed. The ball deflects on Albiol and goes out through the baseline.
Liverpool goal disallowed
64′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Salah and crosses for Robertson’s free-kick on the left, but Liverpool’s left-back is ahead.
Missed the conclusion
62′ Robertson takes a free-kick from the left with a cross, but the ball crosses the area without deflection.
Yellow
61′ Giovanni lo Celso, forward for Villarreal. Foul committed by Robertson.
Substitution at Villarreal
56′ Coquelin leaves and Pedraza enters.
Liverpool goal
55′ Liverpool works the ball close to the area, Salah leaves Mané in front of the goal and the striker finishes on Rulli’s exit to extend the lead.
Liverpool goal
52′ Henderson receives a pass from Salah on the right and crosses. The ball deflects on Estupiñán, tricks Rulli and goes in. Open score on Merseyside.
In the hands of the goalkeeper
52′ Alexander-Arnold scores with Mané on the right and crosses for Luis Díaz, but the Colombian striker heads weakly and Rulli saves.
Liverpool goal disallowed
49′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right, Mané supports, Virgil van Dijk deflects it and Fabinho hits the goal, but the referee sees the Dutch defender offside.
Yellow
46′ Estupiñán, left-back for Villarreal. Foul committed in Salah.
attentive
46′ Salah crosses from the right, Pau Torres heads back and Rulli saves.
restart
The second half begins.
Return
Athletes back on the field.
Interval
End of the first half.
addition
45′ One more minute in this first half.
Brave
41′ Salah receives a beautiful pass from Fabinho, Rulli leaves the goal and prevents a shot.
On the beam
41′ Thiago Alcántara takes a risk from outside the area and the ball hits the post.
No danger
35′ Giovanni lo Celso takes a shot, avoids the ball, but loses his balance at the moment of the shot and misses the shot.
Cute but missed the mark
34′ Robertson reverses from the left to Alexander-Arnold on the right and Salah is then sent into the area. Striker finishes first, but sends over the goal.
precise cut
33′ Robertson crosses from the left, Salah finishes in the first place and Giovanni lo Celso jumps on the ball to block the shot.
UUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
32′ Ball recovered in the attack court, Mané receives a pass at the entrance of the area, turns and finishes very well. The ball deflects on Albiol and takes paint off the post.
Yellow
31′ Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender. Foul committed in Chukwueze.
Rulli claps
30′ Luis Díaz is triggered again in the tip of the area, opens space and shoots hard. Rulli claps.
human wall
28′ Alexander-Arnold takes a free-kick close to the area and hits the wall.
Outside
26′ Salah scores with Mané, receives it back and finishes with the first shot, but the ball goes up and goes over the goal.
Dangerous
21′ Thiago Alcántara reverses game for Henderson on the right. Completely free, the shuttle hits low and the ball goes out through the baseline.
providential court
18′ Danjuma receives a pass in the middle of Coquelin and tries to open the right for Chukwueze, but Robertson makes the cut and prevents the advance.
Two times
13′ Luis Díaz dominates the ball on the left, brings it to the middle and takes a risk from outside the area. Rulli defends in two halves.
Outside
11′ Salah receives a pass on the right and crosses. Mané goes up free, but misses the header and the ball goes out through the baseline.
defensive cut
9′ Estupiñán makes a nice pass to Danjuma on the left. Striker crosses low and Virgil van Dijk takes the risk.
Weak
9′ Dani Parejo swings in a corner from the left to the top post and Thiago Alcántara makes the cut.
Outside
8′ Alexander-Arnold takes a corner from the right and Salah deflects it to the top post. Ball out. Goal kick to Villarreal.
Almost
7′ Robertson takes a corner from the left, Konaté scores and Mané fails to finish.
Start
The game begins in England!
All ready
The ball will roll in moments.
Turn up the sound, DJ! ♪♫
Uefa Champions League anthem running.
uniforms
Prohibited
Refereeing and players from both teams on the Anfield lawn.
Heating
Players from both teams are on the Anfield turf in the final physical preparation before the match starts.
video refereeing
field refereeing
Villarreal reservations
Liverpool reserves
Villarreal lineup
Liverpool lineup
Teams lined up
How and where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live
When is the Liverpool vs Villarreal match and how to follow LIVE?
Possible lineup for Villarreal
Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres and Estupiñan; Parejo, Coquelin and Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze and Danjuma
Possible Liverpool lineup
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago; Salah, Mané and Diaz.
How does Villarreal arrive?
Villarreal arrives for this clash after beating Valencia 2-0 in La Liga. Unlike Liverpool, Villarreal’s situation is not the best in the national league. The team occupies only 7th place and is still fighting for a spot in European competition next season.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool arrives for this clash after beating Everton 2-0 in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team occupies second place in the national competition and is just 1 point behind leaders Manchester City.
villarreal
Villarreal qualified in 2nd place in the Champions League group stage with 10 points won. The team won three, drew one and lost two. In the round of 16, Submarino Amarelo drew the first match 1-1 against Juventus and, in the second game, it was a hit: 3-0. With the classification, Villarreal went to the quarterfinals to face the mighty Bayern Munich and eliminated him by winning the first game 1-0 and drawing the return game at 1-1.
Liverpool
Liverpool come from a dominant campaign in this Champions League. In the group stage, Liverpool won all 6 matches and secured first place in the group with 18 points. In the round of 16, Jurgen Klopp’s team eliminated Inter Milan. The first game was 2-0 and in the second, Liverpool lost 1-0 but still ended up qualifying to face Benfica. As in the other clashes, Liverpool won and convinced against Benfica, made it 3-1 in the first leg and on the return drew 3-3 in one of the best games of this edition of the competition.