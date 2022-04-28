Long Covid in Muscles: Why the Body Can Be Crushed from Pain and Fatigue – 04/28/2022

For some people, Covid-19 passes, but the body remains a shard. In fact, often the feeling of him being all broken, aching here and there, with weakness when performing even simple tasks, appears for real only after the disease has gone away for weeks, making a bad surprise.

Fatigue, by the way, is one of the symptoms most associated with long covid. Between 53% and 94.9% of people who complain about it cite this lack of strength and physical disposition that, in most cases, is accompanied by myalgia, the popular muscle pain. Muscles are involved down to the last fiber in this story. But a lot of people don’t even suspect.

“And it’s natural that you don’t suspect”, understands professor Luiz Fábio Falcão, from UEPA (Universidade Estadual do Pará), who is a trained physical therapist, but dedicated to studying the impact of infections, with a master’s degree in tropical diseases and a doctorate in virology. “If we, health professionals and researchers, still barely know the manifestations and what is behind the long covid, then imagine the patient! He is usually completely confused, not knowing if what he feels would have to do with the virus caught weeks or months earlier.”

Logic says that symptoms capable of raising the suspicion of muscle damage are more frequent in those who, due to Sars-CoV-2, were hospitalized. And not just because the covid-19 itself was more serious, underlining its damage to the body. We must remember that an eventual stay in the ICU also weakens the musculature due to several factors, ranging from immobility in bed to the adverse effects of certain drugs essential to the treatment.

But fatigue and body ache also appear in those who barely felt anything in the acute phase of the disease and who convalescent at home, which creates even more confusion.”When the person has not had a serious condition and the exams do not show a lung lesion that could justify the tiredness, she then hears in consultation that it is nothing, almost as if everything was just imagination”, notes the professor in his routine, listening to people with long-term covid and experiences of this kind practically every day.

He and a group of colleagues from UEPA created one of the first projects in the world to investigate the persistent or late manifestations of covid-19. “This was still in July 2020, when it had not even been six months since the coronavirus had arrived in Brazil and most researchers were focused on understanding what to do with hospitalized patients and what would be behind the appalling mortality, which It made perfect sense,” he recalls.

But, for its part, the group from Pará had vast experience in infectious diseases that coexist in the Amazon region. “Here, unfortunately, we have malaria, dengue, yellow fever, Chagas disease, chikungunya… Therefore, we knew that, in infections like this, the emergence of sequelae is common. . They got their intuition right.

Today, there are already more than 5,000 individuals with long-term covid registered in the project, which now also involves partner institutions, such as the UFPA (Federal University of Pará) which, in one of the arms of the investigation, seeks to understand in the genes who is more prone to this disease. or to that manifestation some time later.

Molecules that betray muscle suffering

Often, when someone complains of fatigue, the suspicion is immediately directed to the lungs that, if they were injured, no longer present the same breath as before. Fact. But the cause could be—or also be—in the muscles. In fact, it’s very likely.

UEPA scientists have just published in the Reviews in Medical Virology a thorough overview of everything science already knows about this link. According to the article, a series of biomarkers found in the blood of those who complain about the bruised body show that the muscles were really punished.

“CK, or creatine kinase, a molecule normally involved in the generation of energy for contraction, usually appears altered, which indicates a possible loss of muscle mass”, says Luiz Fábio Falcão. “High CRP, on the other hand, is associated with weakness. And LDH, another molecule, indicates that the muscle is using less efficient mechanisms to obtain energy, which translates into more fatigue”, he says, giving other examples of biomarkers.

The question is why, in the intimacy of the muscle fiber, everything is so painfully altered. “In this sense, science still asks itself many questions”, says the researcher who, in the interview, commented on some of the hypotheses. They are not exclusive. It is possible that, in covid-19, the muscle ends up being harmed in many ways.

The virus and muscle fibers

To date, there is no conclusive evidence that Sars-CoV-2 invades muscle fibers or that it directly destroys them. But the scenario is very favorable to this probability.

Now, this virus uses the ACE2 receptor as a door in the cells and it exists in droves in muscle fibers. That is, we can imagine that they are very inviting cells. “In addition, it needs an enzyme, TMPRSS2, to facilitate its entry. And it is also very present in muscle tissue”, says Professor Falcão.

According to him, the question is: would muscle cells be a good environment for the virus? Possibly. And there would be the old plot: it would replicate itself within them to the point of bursting them to their thousands of copies, then repeating the feat in neighboring cells. End of story and end of muscle fibers invaded by the coronavirus.

But even if that doesn’t happen, he could act indirectly. “By binding to the receptor, it would deregulate what we call the renin-angiotensin system”, explains the researcher. “Usually, it serves to stop the breakdown of proteins within the muscle. But when it’s unregulated, it happens.”

This could then lead to atrophy, that is, to muscle wasting, and even to fibrosis, a kind of scarring. And then nothing contracts or relaxes properly. The body gets stuck. And he complains — oh yes, because this mess in the renin-angiotensin system would be capable of triggering inflammation as well.

lack of good oxygenation

It happens more often, of course, in the most serious cases of covid-19: the disturbance that Sars-CoV-2 causes in the lungs results in a decrease in oxygen in the blood. And our muscles demand a lot of that gas to work.

When the supply she needs doesn’t arrive in the proper amount, she turns around in another way: “She starts using glucose for energy”, describes Falcão. “But this method is less efficient. As muscle contractions require a lot of energy, the result after a while is fatigue, and pain can develop.”

Sometimes it gets worse: according to the professor, sometimes inflammations like the one caused by covid-19 can destroy part of the mitochondria — remember them, from biology classes? It is the cell organelles that generate the energy for its functioning. There, every movement is made with greater effort.

hyperinflamed musculature

In the most serious cases of covid-19, there is no doubt: inflammation exacerbated by the famous storm of cytokines, which are precisely inflammatory molecules, destroys muscle mass. And, no wonder, patients need a lot of physical therapy to recover it, needing to relearn to walk, sometimes even to chew their food.

Not to mention that the peripheral nerves, which deliver brain commands to the muscles, also tend to suffer damage from inflammation. That would also cause pain.

“There is a hypothesis being studied that, in long-term covid, this inflammation somehow persists, causing a vicious circle of muscle damage”, says Falcão.

Scientists also do not rule out another hunch: the virus would be the trigger for autoimmune responses. In this case, the antibodies of the person who had the infection would attack the muscle tissue.

Who should keep an eye out

Individuals with obesity or even with diabetes would already have a more inflamed body, showing loss of muscle mass. “Therefore, in theory, the consequences of the long covid in the muscles of these individuals could be more serious”, says Falcão.

However, he is of the following opinion: “Not only them, but everyone who has muscle symptoms and who has had Covid-19 should report this to the general practitioner. Cases like this need follow-up”.

Exams are needed to confirm muscle injuries, monitored physical activity and a whole rehabilitation work done by a multidisciplinary team – from a nutritionist checking if what is on the plate would favor the gain of lean mass to psychologists, physiotherapists and others.

But the reality, more painful than anything, is that few will have that chance. Many Brazilians will think that the pain comes from crowded transport, from heavy work, from the tensions contracting the body, from life.

The danger of normalizing suffering is that no one knows the long-term consequences of these injuries if they are not taken care of—whether they will go away on their own or leave us stranded, hopelessly trapped by the infection of the past.