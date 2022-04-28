Luciano celebrates renewal with São Paulo and sends a message to the fans: “Love at first sight” | Sao Paulo

– I am very happy to be able to renew my contract, I hope to contribute to the confidence of everyone here on the field with goals, fight and victory and until 2024 we are here to represent this shirt here. We are together and thank you for the affection of everyone there – said the player in an interview with SPFCTV.

Luciano was hired in the middle of 2020 by São Paulo and quickly won over the crowd, much for the good phase shown in his debut year. In the 2020 Brasileirão, he was the top scorer of the competition and was instrumental in helping to fight for the title.

1 of 2 Luciano signs contract renewal with São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo Luciano signs contract renewal with São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo

The following year, the player scored in the final of the Campeonato Paulista and ended a long wait for the Tricolor title.

– Gratitude for the club that trusted my work, that believed, that gave me all the support. Gratitude for the crowd, for the affection you have for me. I gave up for a lot to come and it was, yes, love at first sight. The day I wore the São Paulo shirt to play at Morumbi and scored it was an indescribable feeling, I was very emotional and thank God it worked out very well. I hope to stay here for a long time to come,” he commented.

Luciano’s identification with the crowd makes him one of the players most cheered by the crowd in games at Morumbi. Even when he’s on the bench, he’s the only one who has the “É, Luciano” chant sung.

Luciano’s goal almost at the end of the game guarantees victory for São Paulo

This season, Luciano does not live his best moment with the São Paulo shirt. Bad performances took him to the bench – Eder has been the starter. Even so, most fans support him.

– Very good to have your name shouted by a giant crowd that is São Paulo. Even when I’m not playing they scream my name, they recognize what I’ve done and what I’ve been trying to demonstrate. I also hope to be able to help on the field and return the affection. I just have to thank you and I hope to thank you with victory. Now, God willing, even with more titles until the end of my contract – he concluded.

The striker should be on the field this Thursday, at 19:15, when Tricolor faces Jorge Wilstermann, for the Copa Sudamericana, away from home.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!