Luís Castro’s assistant becomes Botafogo partner and ‘calls’ for game against Juventude: ‘Libera a Sul’

Even the employees of Botafogo are becoming partners. Vítor Severinoone of the assistants Luís Castroshared a video associating with “shirt 7” on Wednesday night. Alvinegro has reached 30 thousand members.

With all tickets for Botafogo fans sold out for the match against Juventude, next Sunday, Botafogo started an internet campaign for the club to release Setor Sul, originally intended for Juventude. Vítor got ‘on the wave’.

– Now release the South (Sector) and the track for my chosen ones poh – wrote Vítor, in a social network.

It is worth mentioning that the release of the South Sector does not depend only on Botafogo. As it is, by regulation, a sector for the visiting fans, the release depends on the release of Juventude, CBF and security agencies involved in the match.

Despite the internal desire to have the stadium ‘entirely alvinegro’ – since the trend is that the Juventude fans do not occupy the entire sector – Botafogo does not put any hope that it will have some kind of release for the South.

Release now to the south and the track for my chosen ones poh 🥸 — Vítor Severino ★彡 (@VtorSeverino83) April 27, 2022

1 of 30k 🔥 join us! https://t.co/WTVhOVH5Sn — Vítor Severino ★彡 (@VtorSeverino83) April 27, 2022