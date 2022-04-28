Mano Menezes is surprised by news that can strengthen Inter against Avaí

Three players must return to Colorado; one of them still hasn’t been triggered this year

Sunday (1) is the day of the crowd colored meet Mano Menezes in Beira-Rio, in the duel against Avaí, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão. The coach was surprised with good news during training this Wednesday (27), at Parque do Gigante.

Rodrigo Moledo and Taíson should be available for the match and Pedro Henrique shows signs that he could be linked for the first time after two weeks of pre-season. After being out for three games, Taison will return to work with the ball on Friday (29), after recovering from swelling in his right thigh.

The return of shirt 7 do International, puts a dilemma in the head of Mano Menezes, who will have to choose between Mauricio, Edenilson and Carlos De Pena so that one of the players of the aforementioned trio gives way to Taison. The tendency is for Maurício to leave the starting lineup for the attacking midfielder to enter. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, the Inter that goes to the field to face Avaí must have the following formation: Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson and Carlos De Pena; Taison (Mauricio), Wanderson and Alemão. Colorado is fifth with six points, while Santa Catarina is one position below with the same six points.