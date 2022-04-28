Market adjusts forecasts for Selic with IPCA-15; Will there be more increases out there?

Yesterday (27), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is the preview of official inflation in Brazil. The indicator is important for the decision-making of various bodies and helps to decide, for example, the Selic.

Useful not only for defining the basic interest rate, the Selic, the data also pointed to the highest monthly variation of the index since February 2003. At the time, the indicator reached 2.19%.

IPCA-15 points out that April had the highest inflation in 27 years

Despite the rise in the Selic rate, Casa Verde and Amarela are still interesting

Selic and IPCA-15

The index is important because it helps the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) to decide what the basic interest rate, the Selic, will be at the meeting that will take place next week.

The Selic is at 11.75% per year and has already been changed nine consecutive times by the committee in order to combat inflation. The estimate is that the rate hike cycle is close to ending.

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is the preview of official inflation in Brazil, was in 1.73% in April. That’s the highest rate for the month since 1995. The data were released yesterday (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Gasoline was the main responsible for the rise in inflation in the month

Accounting for 0.48 percentage point and with an increase of 7.51%, gasoline was the main responsible for the rise in inflation in the month of April.

There were also increases in diesel (13.11%), ethanol (6.6%) and vehicular gas (2.28%). The percentages led to a rise in transport to 3.43%.

Check March inflation for each of the sectors

Food and beverages: 2.25%;

Housing: 1.73%;

Household items: 0.94%;

Clothing: 1.97%;

Transport: 03.43%;

Health and personal care: 0.47%;

Personal expenses: 0.52%;

Education: 0.05%;

Communication: -0.05%.

Inflation: items from the basic food basket increasingly expensive

Buying the items that make up the basic basket has become an increasingly complicated task. The prices of food and drinks, which are increasingly expensive, rose 2.25% in the month’s preview. See below the foods that registered the most high.

Tomato: 26.17%;

Long life milk: 12.21%;

Carrot: 15.02%;

Soybean oil: 11.47%;

Potatoes: 9.86%;

French bread: 4.36%.

High cooking gas, electricity and piped gas

There was also an increase in bottled gas (8.09%) and in piped gas prices (3.31%). Meanwhile, electricity increased by 1.92%, with readjustments of more than 15% in the two concessionaires surveyed in Rio de Janeiro (11.25%).

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com