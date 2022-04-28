Marvel announces new Legends episodes ahead of Doctor Strange 2

To prepare the public for the launch of its new productions, Marvel Studios always releases, on Disney Plus, new episodes of Marvel legendsand with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this would be no different.

The series with special episodes is intended to remember the trajectory of certain characters for the public, preventing people from having to watch several and several movies and series to remember the things the heroes have been through.

It is like Multiverse of Madness will mark the return of at least three very important characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio will release three new episodes of Legends.

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Wong will receive their own episodes, individually, this coming Friday, April 30th. Episodes will be released Thursday through Friday at 3:50 a.m. on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange and Wong still don’t have a dedicated episode for them, so this episode will mark their entire journey, from their first solo film in 2016, to Avengers: Endgame (or Spider-Man No Return Home?) In Wong’s case, it also includes Shang-Chi.

Scarlet Witch, on the other hand, already has her own episode, being the first character to receive a second. This time, I tell her story of Avengers Age of Ultronuntil WandaVision.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

