Mastercard has higher profit with resumption of travel spending after pandemic – Época Negócios

Mastercard posts first-quarter profit above expectations as travel spending picks up

Mastercard on Thursday reported first-quarter profit above Wall Street’s expectations and said consumers faced high inflation and fears over new strains of coronavirus.

Spent demand from long-stayed Americans helped international travel surpass 2019 levels in March for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

But the company has signaled potential risks to its 2022-2024 performance targets from the decision to exit Russia, a market that accounted for about 4% of net revenue in 2021.

“The elimination of Russian-linked revenues and the reduction of Ukraine’s revenues create an obstacle to achieving these goals,” said Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra, adding that the compound annual growth rate of net revenue could be impacted by 2 percentage points. .

Mastercard international volume, a metric that tracks card spending outside the country of issue and provides insight into travel recovery trends, grew 53% in local currency.

The company completes an optimistic quarter for card companies. The American Express and Visa pairs also reported better-than-expected earnings despite inflation and novel coronavirus strains.

“On the inflation side … we still haven’t seen anything in terms of changing consumer spending behavior,” said Mastercard Chief Executive Michael Miebach.

The company reported gross transaction volume growth of 17% to $1.9 trillion. Excluding one-time costs, the company earned $2.76 per share compared with expectations of $2.17 according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue increased 28% on a currency-neutral basis to $5.2 billion.