Maycon says that not even City is intense the entire game and talks about the future: “Focused on Corinthians” | Corinthians

– Today I am very focused on Corinthians. I hadn’t played 90 minutes yet, I was working towards it. I have a lot to help and a lot to learn here. I know that my contract ends in December, I know all that, but I don’t focus on leaving in this window or the other – he said.

“If it’s going to happen, let’s sit down and talk. I’m focused on helping Corinthians as I can – he added.

Read too:

+ Victory against Boca marks the arena’s third highest income

+ Argentinian fan who imitated monkey is released after posting bail

Maycon scores 2 goals and commands Corinthians’ victory over Boca

One of the main discussions around Corinthians this season is about the team’s intensity. With a quality midfield, filled with names like Renato Augusto, Paulinho, Giuliano and Maycon himself, the question is whether the team will be able to be aggressive.

Asked about it, the midfielder, with a passage through European football, was blunt in his response.

– At times, coaches, players, the press, everyone who is connected to football, confuses the moment of intensity. In Europe, teams are intense, but in certain areas of the field. It cannot be all the time and in all areas of the world. City suffers with the game at times, there’s no way to be intense the 90 minutes – he replied.

– Intensity is important, but even more so is strategy. The intensity brings us closer to victory because we are on top of the team, the goal, and the chance to score is greater. But stepping back and respecting the strategy is a very important point – he added.

+ Read more Corinthians news

1 of 1 Maycon celebrates Corinthians goal against Boca — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Maycon celebrates Corinthians goal against Boca — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Maycon also commented on the evolution of the work with Vítor Pereira. According to him, the group has become increasingly used to the way the coach works.

– If we want to win titles, we have to change some issues, and intensity is one that we are changing. We have to be intense and strategic, as it was against Boca, where we went down the line and looked for the counterattack. Vítor must have been at Corinthians for about 45 days, I think he’s gotten used to the way he trains.

The goals of Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores Cup 2022

The midfielder also highlighted the team’s commitment to Libertadores, after suffering a hard defeat in the classic against Palmeiras last weekend.

– Those were difficult days. But we knew that Saturday’s game wouldn’t come back, we can find them later, but that one wouldn’t come back. We could only deliver everything we had,” Maycon said.

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!