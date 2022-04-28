May’s Prime Gaming brings Dead Space 2, Monkey Island and more; check the full list

The selection of the month is focused on independently produced games

Amazon confirmed this Thursday (28) the games that will arrive on the Prime Gaming system in the month of May 2022. Among the free titles offered by the company are names like dead space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Soft and Cat Quest — which must accompany various bonuses for securities such as Lost Ark and FIFA 22.

According to the company, The redemption of the bonds can be made from the 1st of May, and there is still time to redeem the main offers for the month of April. Additional content offers will start to be unlocked from the 3rd of the next month — some of them, like the loot boxes of overwatch and the packages of FIFA 22were preserved in relation to April.

Amazon also revealed some news for the Luna streaming system, which is currently available exclusively to US subscribers. The service catalog will gain the addition of games such as ghostrunner, ride 4, Monster Truck Championship and Metal Slug 3 during May.

Amazon Prime Gaming Games in May

Dead Space 2;

The Curse of Monkey Island;

Out of Line;

Mail Soft;

Cat Quest.

bonus for games

Lost Ark – Prime Gaming Rapport Pack;

Lords Mobile – Pack F: Warlord Pack (May 2nd to June 16th);

GTA Online – $100K weekly (now until June 7th);

GTA Online – $200K weekly bonus for GTA+ subscribers (May 5th-26th).

Amazon also promises extra content for age of empires 3, Apex Legends, battlefield 2042, Black Desert Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and destiny 2, which can now be redeemed by Prime Gaming subscribers. In addition to free content, the subscription also guarantees access to Amazon Prime Videofree shipping on selected products from the Amazon store and a free subscription to a twitter streamerH.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Prime Gaming Blog