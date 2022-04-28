McPicanha line sandwiches do not have picanha, confirms McDonald’s

Recently launched as the “New McPicanha”, the sandwiches from the McDonald’s fast-food chain do not have the specific cut of meat in their composition, only “natural picanha flavor”. The information was confirmed by the company itself after numerous complaints published on social media.

In a statement, McDonald’s states that the campaign seeks to “provide a new experience to the consumer, by offering unprecedented sandwiches developed with a more pronounced barbecue flavor”, and brings “the novelty of the exclusive picanha flavored sauce”.

“We regret that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly”, emphasizes McDonald’s.

In one of the publications, made by the Coma Com Os Olhos page, the use of picanha in the composition of the line’s hamburgers ceased to exist at the beginning of this month, when the chain’s restaurants were notified by the matrix that they should start using the same meat as the sandwiches. of the Tasty line in the manufacture of “McPicanha”.

"Such information, which is not passed on to you, the brand's consumer, is proven by means of prints of internal training materials that were obtained from McDonald's Brazil employees", states the text of complaint against the campaign.







In view of what happened, Procon-SP filed a representation to request that the network position itself, until May 2, on the composition of the “Novos McPicanha” sandwiches and present information about the advertising campaign.

The company must present the nutritional table of the sandwiches, attesting to the composition of each of the ingredients (meat, sauces, additives, among others), and documents that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and the time indicated for consumption.

"It was also requested that McDonald's present the templates of the packaging used for packaging the products in physical stores for immediate consumption and for delivery", highlights the consumer protection agency.





Read the full note sent by McDonald’s



“The network clarifies that the recently launched platform called “Novos McPicanha” has this name precisely to provide a new experience to the consumer, by offering unprecedented sandwiches developed with a more pronounced barbecue flavor. For this, the launches bring the novelty of the exclusive picanha flavor sauce (with a natural picanha flavor), a new presentation and a different hamburger in composition and size (100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts and in the largest size currently offered by the chain). created about the new products may have raised doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly.”