MCU already has an end date, says Marvel president

A recent speech by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige signaled that the company plans to release films by 2032, reaching (and perhaps surpassing) “Phase 5” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As highlighted by the site screenrant, Feige revealed the franchise’s planning during CinemaCon. “Over the next 10 years, we’ll have the current characters, new characters, and new storytelling tools with the multiverse, anything can happen.” The executive did not provide details on whether the projects will be divided into phases or if they will follow the current structure.

The MCU began in 2008 with “Iron Man” and has since released countless interconnected movies and series. The production network already has its space established in pop culture.

The first three phases of the MCU culminated in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. Now, after a hiatusthe franchise is back in full force with Phase 4.

At the moment, the franchise is preparing for the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, scheduled in Brazil for May 5th. Then the studio releases “Ms. Marvel” (2022), “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), “She-Hulk” (2022), “The Marvels” (2023), “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023), “Secret Invasion”, “Ironheart”, “Armor Wars and Wakanda”. Fans can look forward to all these premieres sitting down — with a little popcorn on the side, preferably.