Meet the Victor Hugo jewel, Flamengo’s surprise for the Libertadores game

Those most attentive to the basic categories of the Flamengo already know how promising Victor Hugo is. And, this Wednesday, after training sessions with the professionals during the week, the 17-year-old midfielder became the main surprise of the relationship for the game against Universidad Católica, at 7 pm (GMT) this Thursday, in Chile, by Libertadores Group H. It is the first time that the young man is related by Paulo Sousa.

Victor Hugo, born on May 11, 2004, is in his first year of under-20. On the eve of turning 18 years old, the jewel has ten games and five goals this season, four of which have been scored at Carioca Sub-20, where he is the second-highest scorer – he has one less than Mateusão, Fla’s striker.

In the professionals, it is worth remembering that he was available to Fabio Matias and was on the bench in the games against Portuguesa and Volta Redonda, but he was not called. Therefore, he is still waiting for his debut among the professionals.

Last season, wearing the number 10 shirt, the left-handed and skilled articulator scored 28 goals and 15 assists for the under-17 team. The great numbers even led him to sign a contract valid until 2027, with a release penalty of 100 million euros – a record at the club, as well as that of Matheus França.

For the under-17, by the way, Victor Hugo was the protagonist in the titles of the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Supercup of the category. He came to have a significant spotlight against Vasco in the 2021 Brasileirão final, score two (beautiful) goals in a 4-1 win (the others were from Petterson) and reverse an adverse situation after the first leg.

Victor Hugo celebrates great goal against Vasco (Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo)

Praised for his explosion and creativity, Victor Hugo started 2022, for the Copinha dispute, training as far back, in brain function, as more advanced, as a second striker or even winger. And he declared:

– I have to be prepared to do the job I need and do it well – said Victor Hugo, who arrived at Fla in 2016, when he was 12 years old.

Still in the process of maturation in the under-20, Victor Hugo was remembered by Paulo Sousa a lot because of the extensive list of embezzlement from Fla. In addition to the midfielder, defender Cleiton, right-back Wesley and midfielder Daniel Cabral are other under-20 youngsters in the relationship for this Thursday’s game.