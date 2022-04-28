Mega-Sena 2476 draw takes place on Thursday (28/04/22)

For those who still don’t know and have your ticket in hand, thinking that the Mega-Sena 2476 draw takes place this Wednesday, April 27, we clarify that this draw will only take place on the night of Thursday, April 28. This is because this is considered by the Caixa to be the Mega-Week of Fortune.

In the Mega-Semana da Fortuna, there are three Mega-Sena draws, not two as usual. Therefore, the Mega draws are scheduled for Tuesday (which has already happened), Thursday (28) and Saturday (30). On these days, the following contests are drawn:

Apr/26 (Tuesday) – contest 2475;

Apr/28 (Thursday) – contest 2476;

30/Apr (Saturday) – contest 2477.

In Tuesday’s 2475 contest, Mega-Sena accumulated, as no player was able to hit all six tens, which were: 01, 40, 44, 45, 58, 60.

That way, there is still time for those who haven’t bet yet, to go to a lottery and fill in the wheel to place the bet on Mega, which this Thursday can pay R$ 40 million, since the prize is accumulated.