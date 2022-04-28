Mega-Sena can pay R$ 40 million this Thursday | lotteries

Business

THE Mega-Sena contest 2,476 can pay one prize of R$ 40 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw takes place at 20 pm this Thursday (28) .

The minimum bet costs R$ 4.50 and can also be made online until 7 pm – learn how to do it.

This week, Mega-Sena had raffles on Tuesday (26), this Thursday (28) and Saturday (30).

In the previous contest, held on Tuesday night, no one hit the 6 tens.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

