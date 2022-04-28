Business

Mega-Sena draws prize of R$ 40 million this Thursday | lotteries

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

This Thursday (28), Mega-Sena can pay a prize of R$ 40 million for the bets that hit the six tens. the draw of contest 2,476 occurs at 8 pm

Games can be played until 7 pm at lottery outlets or over the internet and the minimum bet costs R$ 4.50 – learn how to do it.

This week, Mega-Sena had raffles on Tuesday (26), this Thursday (28) and Saturday (30).

In the previous contest, held on Tuesday night, no one hit the 6 tens.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: G1’s most watched videos in the last 7 days

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Gol (GOLL4) reverses the loss and has a profit of R$ 2.6 billion in the 1st quarter, above expectations; airline points to optimism with corporate segment

19 hours ago

Musk will be the world’s 1st trillionaire by 2024, says survey | Economy

4 weeks ago

Winner of R$ 10 million at Mega-Sena is a victim of a scam and loses money in Viamão; police investigate | Rio Grande do Sul

1 week ago

Deadline for withdrawal ends this week

March 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button