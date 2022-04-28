Megan Fox explains ritual with Machine Gun Kelly to drink each other’s blood



The couple got engaged earlier this year and call the intention on the internet for the passionate way Photo: Instagram/@meganfox / Celebrities and Celebrities

Since starting their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem like an extremely passionate couple. The two make several public and social media appearances, appearing to be quite affectionate with each other. But some displays of affection are a bit controversial, like drinking each other’s blood.

When this became public, many people were stunned by the information. In an interview with Glamor magazine, Megan took the opportunity to explain the subject for the first time. “Look, I think ‘drinking’ each other’s blood might have confused people and caused them to come to us with goblets, as if they were characters from ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she said.

She said they are just a few drops with a ritualistic purpose to strengthen the union between the two. “I read tarot cards, I’m into astrology, and I do all these metaphysical practices and meditation. And I do new moon and full moon rituals and all that kind of stuff. And like, when I do that, it’s like a passage, there’s a It’s all controlled, I said: ‘let’s take a few drops of blood and drink it’, he explained.

Even speaking of the groom, Megan defined him as “more casual, agitated and chaotic”. “Is he the one willing to cut his chest with broken glass saying ‘take my soul,'” she teased her.